Arsene Wenger handed Mathieu Debuchy a surprise recall for Arsenal's win over Bournemouth - and then admitted he thought the defender might get injured after he was forced off early in the contest.

The France international had not started a game for the Gunners in over a year and looked set to be leaving the club in January having fallen behind both Hector Bellerin and Carl Jenkinson in the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

The superb Alexis Sanchez had already given the hosts the lead, profiting from a weak Steve Cook backpass, before Debuchy injured his hamstring, with Callum Wilson levelling for Bournemouth from the penalty spot soon after.

Theo Walcott toasted the birth of his second son by heading Arsenal back in front, with Sanchez rounding off an impressive display with a late third as the Gunners halted a run of three straight draws in November.

But it was the potentially serious injury to Debuchy, who was replaced by Gabriel, which marred an otherwise positive afternoon for Wenger, whose side remain unbeaten in all competitions since defeat to Liverpool on the opening weekend of the season.

"Debuchy, he thinks it's a severe one," he said.

"Don't go too far because I have to speak to medical people, but you can only assess it really after 48 hours. You have to let it bleed and after, usually they have an MRI scan 48 hours later to see how big the damage is.

"When I picked the squad I imagined that something could happen to Debuchy because he's had many setbacks."

Arsenal vs Bournemouth player ratings







1/22 Petr Cech - 6/10 Aside from the penalty, he was required to do very little throughout but he stepped up when he was needed.

2/22 Mathieu Debuchy - 5 It was a shame to see him leave the pitch with an injury so early into the game after such an anticipated return to the side.

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi - 6 His work rate was exceptional today and his speed at the back kept his side in it at times.

4/22 Laurent Koscielny - 7 Despite being clumsy in a few challenges, it was a classic Koscielny performance. He led his line well and defended hard.

5/22 Nacho Monreal - 6 He gave away the penalty in the first half, but aside from this he worked well up and down the pitch throughout.

6/22 Mohamed Elneny - 7 Linked up very well with the Gunners strikers and showed his ability in the defensive third.

7/22 Granit Xhaka - 6 His work rate was unquestionable, but he didn’t see enough of the ball. His shooting could also do with some work.

8/22 Theo Walcott - 6 He was a key element to the Arsenal counter attacks and his pace caused the Bournemouth defence issues. His efforts were rewarded with a last minute goal.

9/22 Mesut Ozil - 7 It was a classic Ozil performance today. Set pieces, assists, through balls and his passing were all very impressive.

10/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6 His pace caused Bournemouth a number of issues, which won his side a number of free kicks. Defensively he looked strong too.

11/22 Alexis Sanchez - 8 Fully deserved his goals today. Tracked back and led attacks in a disciplined performance.

12/22 Adam Federici - 5 He lacked any real presence in between the sticks, and appeared to lack confidence.

13/22 Simon Francis - 5 Made a number of clumsy challenges and let his temper get the better of him at times.

14/22 Steve Cook - 5 A dismal defensive mistake gave away the first goal, but following that, he did his job.

15/22 Nathan Ake - 7 His defending was brave and he took no chances in his defensive third. Showed glimpses of brilliance.

16/22 Brad Smith - 6 Impressed going forward, but defensively there’s room for improvement.

17/22 Dan Gosling - 6 Exceptional work rate and made his presence known throughout.

18/22 Harry Arter - 7 He was a key outlet for the Bournemouth side. He created chances, made space and defended well.

19/22 Adam Smith - 6 It was a safe performance from Smith. He played his role well and stopped a number of Arsenal attacks.

20/22 Joshua King - 5 He didn’t see enough of the ball throughout for a player of such ability. If he had more involvement, he could have done some serious damage.

21/22 Junior Stanislas - 6 His first half was impressive, but he appeared to go off the boil in the second. Deliveries into the box were good.

22/22 Callum Wilson - 7 Did his job today and his efforts were rewarded with a well-deserved goal.

Wenger had previously said the former Newcastle defender would need more under-23 games to improve his fitness after a number of niggling injuries, so it was a shock to see the 31-year-old start ahead of Jenkinson.

But it was not a surprise to see Sanchez bag a brace as the Chilean impressed having reverted back to the central striker's role he has taken up for much of this season.

"Even when he looks dead, he's still alive and always finds the resources to do something special," Wenger said of Sanchez.

"He has that conditioning which allows him to always find an extra gear to be dangerous."