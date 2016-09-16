Arsene Wenger has pleaded for patience over Granit Xhaka, claiming his supporters will soon see why Arsenal spent so heavily to acquire his services.

Xhaka was brought to the Premier League for £35million but the Swiss midfielder has made a slow start as he adjusts to life in England.

Xhaka, who has started two games, has been on the fringes. Instead Wenger has placed his trust in Santi Cazorla and Francis Coquelin in the engine room for the last two games.

Some fans have questioned the decision making to leave out Xhaka. He made an impact in the midweek Champions League draw against Paris Saint-Germain and that could be enough to for him to start at Hull. (SAT)

But Wenger says whether Xhaka, 23, starts in Humberside or not, he will come good and will prove in time the missing piece in Arsenal's midfield jigsaw.

"It's not about his quality at the moment – he adapts to the pace of the English game – and for me it's about pairs as well, who work together," said Wenger.

"Coquelin and Cazorla have worked well together. We lost our first game. You go a bit for stablity. They have 50 or 60 games together and that has a little impact sometimes in my decisions.

"But Xhaka will play games. Every week he's stronger and better. He will have a huge impact as a player.

"He has the stature, he has the power, he has the strength (to impose himself on a game). What we want is to use that in a very efficient wait. I personally prefer him (Xhaka) as a box-to-box player, because he has the engine, he has the power, he has the long pass.

1/22 Alphonse Areola Not really challenged until the final 20 minutes. Unlucky to concede the equaliser after pulling off a great initial save but he denied the Gunners’ any further chances after that. 7 out of 10 Getty

2/22 Serge Aurier A rounded and mature performance from the right-back. Handled his defensive responsibilities well and threatened going forward, linking up nicely with his teammates in the final third. 8 out of 10 Getty

3/22 Marquinhos A solid force at the heart of the PSG defence. Never made any glaring errors and happy to deal with the team’s dirty work. 6 out of 10 Getty

4/22 Thiago Silva Kept Alexis Sanchez under wraps in the first half and was strong in the air throughout. Led his side from the back. 6 out of 10 Reuters

5/22 Maxwell Another PSG defender who impressed in the air. Came in and out of the game though while his distribution was a little off the mark at times. 6 out of 10 Getty

6/22 Marco Verratti Dangerous presence throughout. Created chances with a number of piercing balls within Arsenal’s final third and threatened with his menacing inside runs. Tarnished his performance with a red card. 7 out of 10 Getty

7/22 Grzegorz Krychowiak A bit of a wild cannon at times but nonetheless a nuisance. Broke up Arsenal’s play and was particularly effective in the first half. 6 out of 10 Getty

8/22 Adrien Rabiot Created chances for his side early on but drifted out of the game as it wore on. 6 out of 10 Getty

9/22 Angel di Maria His deliveries were on point for much of the match while his neat footwork proved a menace. 6 out of 10 Getty

10/22 Edinson Cavani Strong start, scoring within the very first minute. Missed a number of goal-scoring opportunities though which would have handed PSG the win. 6 out of 10 Getty

11/22 Blaise Matuidi Worked hard and pressed the Arsenal defence well. Some of his deliveries into the box were a little off at times. 6 out of 10 Getty

12/22 David Ospina Not much he could have done for the first goal but enjoyed an excellent second half. Judged to perfection when to come off his line and put in some big saves to keep Arsenal in the game. Their star player. 8 out of 10 Getty

13/22 Hector Bellerin Struggled to get forward as much as he usually does. Very solid defensively though and put in some important interceptions. 6 out of 10 Getty

14/22 Shkodran Mustafi A mixed performance from the German. Should have been sharper in the opening minute to deny Cavani his header but he settled into the game and covered well. 6 out of 10 Getty

15/22 Laurent Koscielny Impressed with his interceptions and blocks, especially in the box, but gave the ball away on occasion. 6 out of 10 Getty

16/22 Nacho Monreal Also made some key interceptions and blocks throughout the game. After a hesitant start he settled down. 6 out of 10 Getty

17/22 Francis Coquelin A bit reckless at times and struggled to dictate play. 5 out of 10 Getty

18/22 Santi Cazorla Much better second half and helped lead a number of Arsenal’s movements going forward. 6 out of 10 Getty

19/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Some sloppy passing killed his side’s momentum at times and he struggled to threaten that much going forward. 5 out of 10 Getty

20/22 Mesut Ozil Did what was expected of him. Kept Arsenal ticking over with his clever passing game but nothing exceptional. 6 out of 10 Getty

21/22 Alex Iwobi Had two prime opportunities to score that he missed but was intrinsic to Sanchez’s equaliser. Didn’t influence the game much until the final 15 minutes. 6 out of 10 Getty

22/22 Alexis Sanchez Far too isolated in the first half but grabbed Arsenal’s all important equaliser. Willing to help out with his team’s defensive duties too. 6 out of 10 Getty

"He also likes to come deep and distribute the game, but he has the engine to have the impact with his runs."

"We are September. We started in August so it's one month. Many players take time to get into the team. He will do that without any problem."

While Xhaka is battling to force his way back in, goalkeeper Petr Cech will certainly regain his starting spot with David Ospina, who will play in cup matches, releagted back down to the substitutes' bench.

"Cech will be back," added Wenger.

"The decision was questioned, but I can understand that. I have two world-class goalkeepers, for the day I have chosen Ospina, and he had an outstanding game.

"More and more clubs have that. You cannot keep two world-class goalkeepers who never get a game. You have to give them games, in big competitions."

Arsenal are yet to hit their straps but the Euro excursions and enforced resting of Mesut Ozil, Laurent Kocielny and Olivier Giroud would have played a part in that. A hamstring injury sustained by Aaron Ramsey, in the opening-game defeat to Liverpool, has not helped the north Londoners.

Wenger added: "We had a difficult start. After that we were very quickly under pressure, and the mental solidity of the squad is tested straight away.

"We came out of it in quite a satisfactory way, but we have already to make some ground up against teams who have started well. The mental state of the squad is good, but now we have to show the consistency with our results.

Arsenal boast a 25-match unbeaten run against newly-promoted teams. That record is on the line against Hull, who have offered caretaker Mike Phelan the job on a full-time basis.

Wenger added: "He’s experienced after working at big clubs in big competitions.

"He has done really well. He is a real football man and has given some stability to Hull.

We go into the game again with the desire to win. But they are difficult to beat."