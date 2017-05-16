Arsène Wenger would be the Premier League manager most suited to running the country, according to a newly published survey.
The Arsenal manager, who is under increasing pressure to end his 21-year stay in north London, topped a poll of British voters carried out by betting firm Sporting Index and pollsters Opinum.
Like Prime Minister Theresa May, Wenger may find himself out of a job this summer, with his contract at the Emirates Stadium set to expire at the end of the season.
Premier League new kits 2017/18
Premier League new kits 2017/18
-
1/23 New Premier League kits, 2017/18
With the new season drawing ever closer, we take a look at some of the confirmed and rumoured new Premier League kits.
Liverpool FC, Newcastle United, Manchester United
-
2/23 Arsenal home
Rumoured: Arsenal's new home kit looks a deeper shade of red and features a traditional two-tone collar.
FootyHeadlines.com
-
3/23 Arsenal away
Rumoured: Clearly Puma have taken some inspiration from Swansea's current away kit for Arsenal's new strip.
FootyHeadlines.com
-
4/23 Arsenal third
Rumoured: This leaked Arsenal alternate strip is very bold, with neon pink instead of red.
FootyHeadlines.com
-
5/23 Bournemouth home
Confirmed: Bournemouth will play in Umbro strips from the 2017/18 after switching from JD Sports.
Umbro
-
6/23 Chelsea home
Rumoured: Chelsea will be sponsored by Nike from the new season onwards, and their suggested new home kit looks to be a deeper shade of blue.
FootyHeadlines.com
-
7/23 Chelsea away
Rumoured: It looks as though Chelsea could return to a white away kit for next season.
FootyHeadlines.com
-
8/23 Chelsea third
Rumoured: We're big fans of this 'urban camoflage' alternate strip, with neon blue Nike branding.
FootyHeadlines.com
-
9/23 Liverpool home
Confirmed: Reaction to Liverpool's throwback new home kit has been overwhelmingly positive.
New Balance
-
10/23 Liverpool away
Rumoured: Will Liverpool's new away kit be a throwback to their classic 1995/96 change strip?
FootyHeadlines.com
-
11/23 Liverpool third
Rumoured: Not much has been revealed of Liverpool's new third kit, but it has been claimed the club will wear a golden strip similar to the 2000/01 season.
FootyHeadlines.com
-
12/23 Manchester City home
Rumoured: This looks to be another classic, if a little boring, effort from Nike.
FootyHeadlines.com
-
13/23 Manchester City away
Rumoured: These leaked pictures suggest Manchester City are going to go all Aston Villa with their away strip next season.
FootyHeadlines.com
-
14/23 Manchester City third
Rumoured: More urban camouflage from Nike! Similar to Chelsea's rumoured new alternate strip, the neon blue is a winner.
FootyHeadlines.com
-
15/23 Manchester United home
Rumoured: Could this be the new Manchester United home shirt?
FootyHeadlines.com
-
16/23 Manchester United away
Confirmed: This away kit is a winner, with a stylish greyed out Manchester United crest.
Manchester United
-
17/23 Manchester United third
Rumoured: What on earth?! This leaked United third kit appears to feature Morph and friends standing proud outside Old Trafford.
-
18/23 Newcastle United home
Confirmed: Newcastle's new home kit is a pleasingly retro effort and is worthy of a return to the Premier League.
Getty
-
19/23 Stoke City home
Confirmed: Stoke's new home kit is very smart indeed and ditches the oversized white collar while featuring some new blue piping.
stokecityfc.com
-
20/23 Stoke City away
Confirmed: But we're not so sure about the away kit. What is it with Macron and big white collars?!
stokecityfc.com
-
21/23 Tottenham Hotspur home
Rumoured: Tottenham will be sponsored by Nike from next season onwards. Their leaked home shirt looks very England, though.
FootyHeadlines.com
-
22/23 Tottenham Hotspur away
Rumoured: Nike look to be sticking to a classic colour palette for Tottenham's new away shirt.
FootyHeadlines.com
-
23/23 Tottenham Hotspur third
Rumoured: Will Spurs be getting a purple camouflage kit for their season at Wembley Stadium?
FootyHeadlines.com
Wenger’s side have been below-par throughout the campaign and the club is likely to miss out on qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since 1997.
Arsenal’s struggles did not, however, deter 16 per cent of the 682 respondents canvassed as part of the survey from
Wenger finished ahead of rivals Jürgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho, with Liverpool and Manchester United managers placed second and third respectively.
Crystal Palace’s Sam Allardyce, eight months after losing the England national team job following a corruption scandal, polled fourth.
Allardyce is the highest-placed British candidate, with compatriots Eddie Howe, Sean Dyche, Scotland’s David Moyes and Wales’ Tony Pulis and Mark Hughes each receiving between three to five per cent of the vote.
Claude Puel, Southampton’s French manager, came bottom of the pile and was the only candidate to receive a 0 per cent share.
- More about:
- Premier League