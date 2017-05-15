Arsene Wenger has scorned how Premier League teams no longer feel a moral obligation to give their all throughout the 38-game season. The Arsenal manager believes mid-table teams now stop trying once they are safe, jeopardising the integrity of the competition.

Arsenal are currently fighting for fourth place but Wenger was clearly frustrated at how easily West Ham United were beaten by Liverpool on Sunday, just as Crystal Palace rolled over for Manchester City the previous weekend. Arsenal now need City or Liverpool to drop points in the final week if Wenger’s side are to scrape back into the top four.

City face West Bromwich Albion at home then Watford away, Liverpool play already-relegated Middlesbrough at home. Realistically Arsenal, who host Sunderland tonight and Everton on Sunday, need a disaster from City or Liverpool to give them the room to squeeze into.

1/23 Stoke vs Arsenal: Player ratings We run the rule over the two teams. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

2/23 Jack Butland - 7 out of 10 Made a couple of excellent saves to prevent the scoreline being even worse. Getty Images

3/23 Glen Johnson - 5 out of 10 Shrugged off too easily for Arsenal’s third in a not overly convincing defensive display. Getty Images

4/23 Ryan Shawcross - 5 out of 10 The Stoke defence was too easily breached on multiple occasions. Getty Images

5/23 Bruno Martins Indi - 6 out of 10 Came close to scoring and was probably the pick of Stoke’s defenders but was often too easily beaten. Getty Images

6/23 Eric Pieters - 6 out of 10 A fairly quiet game but was often exposed out wide. Getty Images

7/23 Geoff Cameron - 6 out of 10 Barely got on the ball as Stoke struggled for any foothold for large periods of the game. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Glen Whelan - 6 out of 10 Not much possession for the home side meant his impact was fairly minimal. Getty Images

9/23 Xherdan Shaqiri - 5 out of 10 Failed to get in the game much in a fairly disappointing performance. Getty Images

10/23 Joe Allen - 6 out of 10 Subbed with half an hour to go after a quiet game as Stoke struggled for possession. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Marco Arnautovic - 7 out of 10 Probably Stoke’s liveliest player before the second half subs were made and should have had an assist had Diouf not botched the chance. Getty Images

12/23 Mame Diouf - 5 out of 10 Subbed in second half after an anonymous display. Only contribution was somehow heading a great chance wide second before being subbed off. Getty Images

13/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Made a couple of great saves when Stoke threatened to get back into things. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

14/23 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10 Not overly tested at the back and enjoyed a fairly solid performance. Getty Images

15/23 Shkodran Mustafi - 6 out of 10 Looked the least comfortable of Arsenal’s back three but wasn’t really tested too much. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

16/23 Laurent Koscielny - 6 out of 10 Solid enough at the back in a fairly easy game. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

17/23 Hector Bellerin - 6 out of 10 Great run and pass for opening goal. Little to do in defence and contributed well in attack. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

18/23 Francois Coquelin - 6 out of 10 Had a pretty easy ride in midfield all afternoon. Getty Images

19/23 Granit Xhaka - 6 out of 10 You’d be forgiven for not realising he was playing, a reasonable if quiet game from the midfielder. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

20/23 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10 Lively going forward, missed a great chance for a goal, hitting the post but was often a thorn in Stoke’s side. Getty Images

21/23 Mesut Ozil - 8 out of 10 Too good for Stoke, particularly in combination with Sanchez, took his goal brilliantly. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Alexis Sanchez - 8 out of 10 Lovely assist for second goal and then despite looking injured he surged forward to score Arsenal’s third. AFP/Getty Images

23/23 Olivier Giroud - 7 out of 10 In the right place at the right time to put away his goals from a combined distance of about six yards, in a surprisingly clinical display. Getty Images

Wenger sounded pessimistic, but also frustrated. He believes that the inequality in the league gives the teams outside the top six nothing to play for. This means that they start to relax rather than pushing themselves all the way to the end, as they always felt obliged to do in the past.

“We have two leagues,” Wenger said at his Monday morning press conference. “For example, we had to fight very hard at Stoke and Southampton. But some teams once they are safe have a breather, which didn’t happen 10 years ago. The league has changed mentally. Morally it has changed a lot.” Asked to expand on what that meant, Wenger promised that he would “explain another time”. But the implication was clear enough: teams do not feel the same duty once they are safe.

Those teams who have survived, Wenger accused of “releasing their focus” and thinking too much about their holidays rather than their remaining games. “This season it looks at the end of the season that many teams who have been assured to stay in the league have just released their focus,” Wenger said, before pointing again at the structural inequality that fuelled this problem. “As well, you had basically two leagues, the top six and the rest of the Premier League. Everybody took too many points from lower teams. That usually did not happen in the years before.”

Wenger kept returning to variations of this point; that while Arsenal’s future was out of their hands, they could take pride in their consistent efforts all the way until the end. “Some teams turn up, some teams are on holiday,” Wenger shrugged in frustration. “It is very difficult to plan. You just want your team to do well and to focus completely until the last. To be professional is to do your job properly until the last second of the season.”

Arsenal could easily win on Tuesday night, beat Everton, finish on 75 points and still end up in fifth. Wenger admits that they could take some pride out of that, even with the disappointment of dropping out of the Champions League. “The fact that we can look in the mirror and say ‘we did it properly’, that’s for me absolutely vital,” he said. “I work every day not to turn up halfway, [but to] turn up properly and do my job properly. If we don’t have the results, I’m very disappointed. But what is not excusable is not to give your best.”

Wenger promised that if Arsenal are in the Europa League that he will take it seriously and that he does not need a bigger squad than he currently has to do so. “A bigger squad is impossible,” Wenger said. “We have a very big squad at the moment that is already difficult enough to manage.”

Asked whether he would use the Europa League simply to field youth teamers, Wenger pointed to his record in the FA Cup to show how seriously he takes cup competitions. “Apart from the League Cup, where we play always the younger players to give them a chance to develop, we take all the other competitions seriously,” Wenger said. “I think I play in my eighth cup final. You don’t do that if you don’t take competitions seriously.”

Arsenal would rather not be there but it is out of their hands now. All they can do is try to beat Sunderland and then hope. “You have to put yourself in a position where you depend on your own results only,” Wenger said. “Unfortunately for us it’s not the case now but the only thing we can have a chance is to influence our own results and keep going.”