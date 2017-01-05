Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has defended Alexis Sanchez for his behaviour in the wake of the side's 3-3 draw at Bournemouth and believes the player was entitled to vent his frustration.

The Gunners may have fought back to salvage a point, after falling three behind, but Sanchez was anything but happy following the final whistle at Dean Court.

The Chilean cut a dejected and irate figure on the pitch as he hurled his gloves to the floor in anger.

The 28-year-old also reportedly refused to talk to his team mates afterwards on account of the exuberant manner in which they celebrated their fight back.

With Sanchez's future at the Emirates already in doubt, this latest setback has fuelled concerns that the Chilean could be set to leave.

But speaking ahead of Saturday's FA Cup match again Preston, Wenger sought to alleviate fears that the forward is running out of patience with the club and insisted his actions were understandable.

"What is surprising? We want to win the games, if you don't you're not happy. That is normal," he said.

"Without passion you do not come back when you are at 70 minutes and 3-0 down. It is exceptional and you need a special response.

"We are all frustrated. Of course he (Sanchez) is fine."

Sanchez, whose contract expires in 2018, has been offered a new deal worth £180,000-a-week to stay but has also received offers from China worth more than double that amount.

The player has stalled on signing and has made it clear that success, on either the domestic or European stage, is just as important as improved terms at the club.

Prior to Tuesday night's draw, Sanchez had offered the Gunners new hope of a contract renewal after remarking he was "really happy" at the Emirates.

"I feel really happy and comfortable at the club,” he told the Arsenal official website.

"I definitely feel like an important player and my team-mates let me know every day.

"I try to prove that I am an important player every day and game after game. I believe we have the players and the quality to win many things.

"I want to give the fans a new title. We always get our fans’ support in the thin and the thick, which is great. We must win the Premier League or the Champions League for them."