Massimiliano Allegri once again played down speculation that he might be Arsenal’s preferred successor to Arsene Wenger, remarking after Juventus’ 4-1 win over Palermo that he had stopped learning English.

Allegri is the bookmakers favourite to take over from Wenger at Arsenal, ahead of Borussia Dortmund’s Thomas Tuchel and Eddie Howe of Bournemouth.

The Italian coach has been repeatedly quizzed on a possible move to the Premier League in his most recent press conferences, but has repeatedly sought to play down speculation.

"How's my English?" he joked with reporters on Friday night. "I started learning before [my time at] Milan -- now I have left it. They say I will go to Arsenal? You all say that, I just listen."

Max Allegri believes "Italian football remains one of the best in the world" ( Getty Images)

In a press conference ahead of Arsenal’s FA Cup match against non-league minnows Sutton Utd, Arsene Wenger finally admitted that he may not be in charge of Arsenal next season.

“I will decide my future in March or April,” he said, clarifying remarks he had earlier made on German television. “I don’t know which one. I do not know the board’s opinion on my future, it is not one of my priorities. The team is what is important.

“I certainly do not feel that I have had enough. Whatever happens I will continue managing next season, whether it is here or somewhere else. The Bayern Munich result was difficult to take but I have the strength and experience to handle it.”

However, despite the increasing likelihood of Wenger leaving the Emirates Stadium when his contract expires at the end of the season, Allegri has done little to show he would be open to a move. Recently he even claimed he wanted to remain at Juventus “for another 300 or 400 games”.

“I hope there are another 300 or 400 games as I am happy at Juventus,” Allegri told reporters ahead of a recent Serie A match against Cagliari.

“Italian football remains one of the best in the world and recently many young talents have emerged too.

“As for my future, how can I confirm something that doesn’t exist or deny something I never said? I have a contract with Juventus, I am happy, as I’ve always said we have a season to complete and at the right time we’ll sit down with the club to discuss our plans.”