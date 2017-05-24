  1. Sport
Arsene Wenger dodges question on Arsenal future after confirming he won't match Sir Alex Ferguson's 26-year reign

Wenger was asked if he will at least reach 22 years with Arsenal, which prompted a smile and another claim that he still cannot confirm his future plans

Arsene Wenger has confirmed that he will not match Sir Alex Ferguson’s 26-year reign at one club, and refused to confirm if his spell with Arsenal will stretch to a 22nd year next season as his future remains in limbo ahead of the FA Cup final this weekend.

The former Manchester United manager spoke glowingly about his old rival at the weekend and defended him against the criticism that he has received this season, with Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge unravelling during 2017 and the club missing out on the top four altogether, meaning Wenger’s run of 20 consecutive years of Champions League football has ended.

Wenger is expected to continue as manager next season despite any agreement yet to be confirmed, with the club offering him a two-year contract extension earlier this season.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup final against Chelsea that could yet see Arsenal end the season with a trophy, Wenger admitted it was nice to hear what Ferguson had to say about him, but confirmed that he had no intention of matching his record stint with United.

“It’s welcome, because he knows how difficult the job is,” Wenger said. “He is maybe the greatest manager who ever worked in England.

“I have a big respect for him and he respects what I have done in the game.

“I don’t think I’ll match him on that front but he did extremely well. 26 years is absolutely exceptional, because you look what’s happened in the game and the average expectancy of a manager today is 18 months.”

Rather comically, Wenger was asked if he would at least reach 22 or 23 years, but the Frenchman saw through the question as an attempt to get him to confirm whether he will still be at the Arsenal helm next season.

“You got me we well there,” he added. “I cannot answer that question on doing 22, 23 years.”

