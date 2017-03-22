Ashley Cole admits he is still laughing over controversial Arsenal exit

Ashley Cole has revealed he is still laughing at Arsenal as their struggles continue after his controversial 2006 switch the Chelsea.

Cole, who is now in the United States with LA Galaxy, left on a free after turning down a £55,000-a-week offer from the Gunners to nearly double his money at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners signed William Gallas as a replacement and failed to win another trophy until 2014, while Cole won the Premier League, four FA Cups, the Champions League and the Europa League, among others, with the Blues.

Arsene Wenger's worst Arsenal defeats







8 show all Arsene Wenger's worst Arsenal defeats













1/8 AC Milan 4 Arsenal 0, Champions League last 16 first leg, 2012 Another last-16 elimination, and another example of the tie being over before the second leg. A Robinho brace and goals from Kevin Prince-Boating and Zlatan Ibrahimovic meant Milan took a hefty lead back to the Emirates. The Gunners won that 3-0 but it was too little, too late. Getty Images

2/8 Manchester City 6 Arsenal 3, Premier League, 2013 Arsenal were top of the league at the time but were blown away by City to close the gap to three points. Slack defending cost them and even when Per Mertesacker headed in a late consolation goal to make it 5-3, Yaya Toure still had time to score a sixth. Getty Images

3/8 Bayern Munich 5 Arsenal 1, Champions League Group Stage, 2015 Yes, remarkably, Tuesday night was is not even the second time Arsenal have lost 5-1 to Bayern. In last season’s Group Stage, Robert Lewandowski, David Alaba, Arjen Robben and two Thomas Muller goals saw to an embarrassing night for Wenger. Bongarts/Getty Images

4/8 Liverpool 5 Arsenal 1, Premier League, 2014 Liverpool were rampant three years ago and stormed into a four goal lead inside the opening 20 minutes at Anfield, including two goals from centre-back Martin Skrtel. Raheem Sterling made it five with Mikel Arteta’s penalty a mere consolation. Getty Images

5/8 Tottenham 5 Arsenal 1, League Cup semi-final second leg, 2008 A humiliating scoreline – made all the worse by it being against the Gunners’ most bitter rivals. The defeat cost them a place in the League Cup final as Nicklas Bendtner and Emmanuel Adebayor nearly violently clashed on the pitch. Getty Images

6/8 Manchester United 6 Arsenal 1, Premier League, 2001 Dwight Yorke bagged a first-half hat-trick at Old Trafford as United raced into a 5-1 lead by the break. Teddy Sheringham added a late sixth as the Red Devils went 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League. Getty Images

7/8 Chelsea 6 Arsenal 0, Premier League, 2014 Not the best way for Wenger to celebrate his 1000th game in charge of Arsenal. Chelsea were 3-0 up inside 17 minutes in a game which also saw Kieran Gibbs sent off in a case of mistaken identity with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Getty Images

8/8 Manchester United 8 Arsenal 2, Premier League, 2011 Wayne Rooney grabbed a hat-trick to help inflict Wenger’s biggest defeat as Arsenal boss. It was made all the worst as it was by a Manchester United team with a midfield of Tom Cleverley, Anderson, Nani and Ashley Young. Getty Images

And speaking on ITV’s Play To The Whistle, the 36-year-old revealed there has never been a time he has regretted leaving Arsene Wenger’s side.

“No. I had a great time there, I missed the old players that were there but I moved on and won every trophy I could.

“I wouldn't look back and say I regretted it, no.

“I still think to this day. I laugh to myself. I had a lot of history there and I think the way I left was maybe a bit dodgy but the lack of respect they showed me as well.”

Cole also revealed there are a lot of people who he could blame for his departure from north London in favour of west London – including himself.

“No, I think I have to blame myself as well,” he added. “Maybe I did things in the wrong way. But when I look back at it now I think there were a lot of parties I could blame.

“But it's gone now and it's ten years down the line.”