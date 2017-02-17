Dean Saunders appeared to suggest that Arsenal should have played 12 players in a 5-2-4 formation in order to prevent Wednesday’s devastating 5-1 Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich.

The former Wales international was discussing what Antonio Conte, the Chelsea manager, might have done had he been in Arsène Wenger’s position at the Allianz Arena.

However, while imparting his advice on Sky Sports News, Saunders slipped up and recommended a formation that, assuming it includes a goalkeeper, would involve playing 12 players.

“If Conte has taken the team talk the other night, it would have been a totally different team talk to the one Wenger gave,” he said.

“I imagine he would have said: ‘Look we’re playing Bayern Munich, back three stay where you are, two wing-backs don’t go over the halfway line.

“Two centre midfield players, stay in front of the back three and you four up the front, if you want to hold a European Cup up at the end of the season, you’re going to have to sacrifice your own game tonight.”



Saunders did not appear to notice his error, though it was picked up by several social media users watching Sky Sports News’ Premier League Daily show.

The 52-year-old pundit entered coaching following his retirement from playing in 2001, with his first managerial role coming at Wrexham seven years later.

After moderate success in north Wales, he joined Doncaster Rovers in 2011, but relegation from the Championship to League One followed the same season.

Saunders suffered further relegations at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crawley Town, before a short and ill-fated spell in charge of Chesterfield.