Former Arsenal winger Freddie Ljungberg has backed Arsene Wenger’s men to mount a serious Premier League title challenge now they have invested in the squad at the Frenchman’s disposal.

The Gunners parted with just shy of £100m this summer, signing the likes of Granit Xhaka (£30m) and Shkodran Mustafi (£35m), to improve a squad which missed out on a first title since 2004 by 10 points last season.

Wenger has been forced to cut back in the transfer market in recent seasons owing to the expensive move from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium but the chequebook has been opened in the last 18 months to allow for new signings.

Ljungberg, who coaches the Arsenal under-16s side, told Sky Sports: “[Wenger] has shown he's a great manager and I think he's been restricted a bit on the financial side in the past. They were second last year and this year hopefully we can win it.

“I think some people wanted some signings in the summer but everyone knows English clubs have a lot of money at the moment and if you ask for a player they raise the prices. He managed to get the players in the end.

“For Arsene to have been there for that long is a great achievement. And he's been through lots of different parts of the club's development too.

“He took them from Highbury, built a great side, then took them to the new stadium where they weren't able to spend as much on players but still kept them in the Champions League and now they're maybe getting the players he wants again.

“He never went to the media to moan about the budget and I think that shows you what a great man he is.”