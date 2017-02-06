Gary Neville launched a fierce verbal attack on the “embarrassing” Arsenal fans who repeatedly call for Arsène Wenger to be sacked by the club, and took aim at ArsenalFanTV in what has developed into a war of words.

Neville was at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon to witness Arsenal’s lacklustre 3-1 defeat by Premier League leaders Chelsea. Having been expected to make much of the running in the title race this season, Arsenal currently trail the Blues by 12 points and look more in danger of dropping out of the top four than they do getting back into the title frame with 14 matches remaining.

Criticism of Wenger has been fierce in the fallout from the defeat, and it wasn’t helped by the manager’s admission last week that the club have offered Wenger a two-year contract extension that he is currently mulling over. The Frenchman says he will go with his “gut decision” when he chooses to stay or not, but the growing discontent with his managerial reign will not be helping the matter.

Neville came out in defence of Wenger though, and having spent his entire professional career on the opposite side to Wenger with the famed Manchester United vs Arsenal rivalry, he now feels the Arsenal manager is being unfairly treated.

"Arsène Wenger's biggest challenge is that he's been there such a long time and there’s always that sort of grass is greener," Neville said on Sky Sports after United’s 3-0 victory over Leicester.

"If Arsène Wenger was Jürgen Klopp and he was currently above Manchester City, above Liverpool, above Manchester United that have spent nearly £150-200million between them we'd be saying he's doing a great job.

"At the start of the season, forget Arsène Wenger's the manager, and Arsenal are there, you could argue the profile of the players would change if a new manager comes in, they could end up in eighth or seventh could Arsenal. With their budget, they potentially could.

"If Arsène Wenger was Jürgen Klopp now, we'd be saying he's doing a good job, because he's 18 months in.

“Actually, is Arsène Wenger not just doing a great job full stop? And I have to question that."

1/22 Thibaut Courtois – 5 out of 10 Aside from letting in a late goal, it was a very straight forward day for the Belgian. AFP/Getty Images

2/22 Cesar Azpilicueta – 6 out of 10 Tackled well, kept his shape well and worked relentlessly. Getty Images

3/22 Gary Cahill – 6 out of 10 Led by performance today and even came close to getting his name on the scoresheet. Salvio Calabrese/UK Sports Pics

4/22 David Luiz – 5 out of 10 Was wasteful with some of his clearances, but due to a lack of Arsenal attacks – he had an easy day at the back. Getty Images

5/22 Victor Moses – 6 out of 10. The Nigerian powerhouse caused constant problems for the Arsenal defence when he charged forward. AFP/Getty Images

6/22 Marcos Alonso – 6 out of 10 Scored the opener which crushed Arsenal’s confident start. Worked well for the remainder. Getty Images

7/22 N’Golo Kante – 8 out of 10 He optimises the Chelsea side – bundles of energy, clever play and a faultless work rate. Getty Images

8/22 Nemanja Matic – 7 out of 10 His partnership with Kante dominated the midfield and left Arsenal looking lost in the middle of the field. Getty Images

9/22 Pedro – 7 out of 10 The playmaker and the key element to counter attack Getty Images

10/22 Eden Hazard – 9 out of 10 His solo goal was an example of Hazard’s limitless ability. His running, movement, skill on the ball and positioning were world class. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

11/22 Diego Costa – A real menace up top and laid on two assists. AFP/Getty Images

12/22 Petr Cech – 4 out of 10 Gave Fabregas the last goal due to an individual error and looked helpless for Alonso’s first goal. Getty Images

13/22 Hector Bellerin – 4 out of 10 Out-jumped for the first goal and was subsequently substituted with an injury. AFP/Getty Images

14/22 Laurent Koscielny – 6 out of 10 Relentlessly cleared danger and intercepted Chelsea moves. Getty Images

15/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 7 out of 10 Made a number of crucial interceptions and tackles to deny Chelsea’s relentless counter attacks. Getty Images

16/22 Nacho Monreal – 3 out of 10 His poor positioning left his side exposed and allowed the Chelsea strike force to punish the Gunners. AFP/Getty Images

17/22 Francis Coquelin – 5 out of 10 Should be able to dictate a game like this but instead he saw very little of the ball and made a number of reckless challenges. Getty Images

18/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 5 out of 10 Looked lost in his own position and failed to make an impact going forward. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

19/22 Theo Walcott – 4 out of 10 Showed no sign of attacking prowess and should have tracked Alonso for the opening goal. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

20/22 Mesut Ozil – 5 out of 10 Deliveries were good, but aside from that it was an extremely quiet display by a man of such ability. Getty Images

21/22 Alex Iwobi – 5 out of 10 Looked confident in the early stages, but disappeared as the game progressed. Needed to see more of the ball. AFP/Getty Images

22/22 Alexis Sanchez – 5 out of 10 The Chilean received no service from his midfield and saw very little of the ball as a result. This made it an incredibly easy afternoon for the Chelsea defence. Getty Images

Neville’s frustration with Arsenal fans boiled over as he grew increasingly agitated the more he spoke about them, and his comments led Jamie Carragher to agree with him, although former Arsenal forward Niall Quinn did not see eye-to-eye with Neville.

However, Neville turned his attentions to the well-known ArsenalFanTV, with the former Manchester United defender labelling the fans who give post-match interviews on the Youtube platform “embarrassing”.

Gary Neville labelled Arsenal fans 'embarrassing' for their treatment of Arsene Wenger ( Getty )

"I walked out the Chelsea ground yesterday and there was a couple of these Arsenal fan TV camera things everywhere and to be honest it was embarrassing listening to it and watching it,” Neville continued.

"I was watching Chelsea fans take the mickey out of them which was a bit funny and I was watching Arsenal fans slating and slanging into him [Wenger] and I thought to myself, he doesn't deserve that, that's one thing he doesn't deserve - he's done an unbelievable job.



"And if he announced his retirement at the end of the season tomorrow, everybody would come in with tributes and say he's amazing. In eight months’ time, 10 months’ time they might be saying I wish he was still here.

"We hate managers being sacked. I feel very uncomfortable sitting here supporting the theory that the grass is greener.

"We all lord Jurgen Klopp, Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola for their philosophies, 'oh they're brilliant'.

Arsene Wenger had to sit among the fans at Stamford Bridge on Saturday ( Getty )

"Arsene Wenger's got the most brilliant philosophy over this last 15 years, he's stuck to his guns, he's never changed because of you and I.

"What's happened is we've all become bored of the guy because he's been there so long."

It didn’t take long for ArsenalFanTV’s Robbie Lyle to hit back, in which he told Neville that he should get in touch with “real, ordinary fans”, rather than sit in the Sky Sports studio and criticise fans, while he also accused Neville of a lack of respect.

Neville soon engaged in a Twitter spat with the ArsenalFanTV twitter account, as well as long-time Wenger critic Piers Morgan.