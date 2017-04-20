Arsène Wenger fears Jack Wilshere is missing the “consistency of presence” which top footballers require in order to enjoy a “great” career, following the midfielder's latest injury setback.

Wilshere, who has spent the season on loan at Bournemouth, suffered a hairline fracture to his left fibia in the 4-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend and will be sidelined for the rest of his side’s campaign.

This injury is the latest in a long line of setbacks for the 25-year-old midfielder and comes at a crucial phase of his career, with only a year left to run on his contract with Arsenal.

Middlesbrough vs Arsenal player ratings







22 show all Middlesbrough vs Arsenal player ratings









































1/22 Brad Guzan – 6 out of 10 Dealt with most that Arsenal threw at him but should have done much better with Sanchez’s free-kick. Getty

2/22 Antonio Barragán - 6 Solid if unspectacular night on the right side of defence. Getty

3/22 Ben Gibson – 7 Marshalled Giroud well and handled the Frenchman’s physicality without too much trouble. Getty

4/22 Daniel Ayala -7 Capable in defence but should’ve done better with second-half header. Getty

5/22 George Friend - 6 Exposed by Oxlade-Chamberlain at times but solid enough in relief of the injured Fabio. Getty

6/22 Adam Clayton – 5 Typically workmanlike in defence but a poor challenge cost Boro dearly from the resulting Sanchez free-kick. Getty

7/22 Marten de Roon – 6 Failed to really assert himself on the game. Getty

8/22 Grant Leadbitter – 6 Ugly first-half tackle on Ozil could’ve earned him more than just a yellow but showed well in attack. Getty

9/22 Stewart Downing - 7 Rolled back the years with an inch-perfect ball for Negredo’s goal. Getty

10/22 Alvaro Negredo – 7 Quiet night as the home side’s focal point but took his goal with a poacher’s instinct. Getty

11/22 Gaston Ramírez – 7 Boro’s brightest attacking threat and looked the home side’s most likely to break the Gunners back line down. Getty

12/22 Petr Cech - 6 Not tested a great deal and deserved better from his defence for Negredo’s goal. Getty

13/22 Gabriel – 6 Always on the edge of an utter calamity the Brazilian managed to avoid any tonight and looked better in a three. Getty

14/22 Laurent Koscielny – 7 Arsenal’s best defender but will have wanted to do better with Negredo’s goal. Getty

15/22 Rob Holding – 7 Definitely a player for the future if not right now. Getty

16/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7 Pushed on well down the right flank and offered positional discipline going the other way too. Getty

17/22 Aaron Ramsey – 7 Neat and tidy as ever and added a dash of quality with a deliciously composed chested knock down for Ozil’s goal. Getty

18/22 Granit Xhaka – 7 Doesn’t know whether he’s coming or going but plenty of energy if not so much discipline from the Swiss. Getty

19/22 Nacho Monreal – 7 Added some good balance on the left and thrived with the added attacking responsibility. Still a little clumsy in the defence. Getty

20/22 Mesut Özil – 7 Took his goal with the composure required and added the class when the Gunners needed it most. Getty

21/22 Alexis Sánchez – 8 Not one of the Chilean’s best games yet was still the outstanding performer scoring one and creating another. Getty

22/22 Olivier Giroud – 7 Didn’t threaten as much as he would’ve liked but added the focal point that Arsenal lack with Sanchez up top. Getty

Speaking ahead of Arsenal's FA Cup semi-final with Manchester City on Sunday, Wenger lamented the player's misfortune with injury, which he believes has so far prevented the player from enjoying a “great” career in the game.

“Today at the top level the most important thing is the consistency of the presence," he said. “When a player has been out for a while, the game is of such intensity that it always takes a while to find the rhythm and get the confidence back.

“A great career doesn't suffer, stop and go, you have to be consistently present,” Wenger added.

“When you look at all the players who are at the top level of the world, like Ronaldo and these guys, they play 50 or 60 games a year. They have the luck not to be stopped by injuries, and so it's always sad when a guy of that quality is always stopped by problems.”

Despite Wilshere's fitness record, Wenger insisted the latest setback will not influence forthcoming contract negotiations with midfielder, which he expects will be held in the summer.



“This injury has nothing to do with the extension of Jack's contract," the Arsenal manager said. “I don't know, we haven't entered into any negotiations.

“I think for all these cases where there is only one year to go, we will enter into negotiations during the break.”

Wenger described Wilshere’s injury as only “a very simple fracture of the fibula” which will not require surgery and is hopeful that the midfielder will be available to take part in pre-season training with his parent club.

“I follow the situation closely because he sees a specialist,” Wenger said. “We think it's a very simple fracture which doesn't need any surgery at all, hopefully he'll be back in July for normal training.

“I had a meeting with our medical staff to see how we can liaise and if we have to bring him back but because it's a fracture so there's not a lot to do, just wait until when he can move again.”​