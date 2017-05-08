Granit Xhaka still believes that Arsenal can finish fourth this season. After beating Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday, Arsene Wenger’s side still have a faint hope of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. But they would need to win all four of their remaining league games, and hope that Liverpool do not win both of theirs, West Ham United away and Middlesbrough at home.

It is still a slim possibility for Arsenal, but it is likelier than it was after a Sunday when Liverpool drew at home with Southampton before Wenger finally recorded a competitive victory over a Jose Mourinho side. It was the perfect response to miserably losing 2-0 at White Hart Lane the previous Sunday, and there were signs that Wenger may have found the right balance in his team again.

Xhaka played alongside Aaron Ramsey in central midfield and the pair worked better together than any midfield combination Arsenal have used for months. Xhaka set the tempo with his passing, Ramsey with his clever runs, and they made Arsenal look better than they have done in months. Now Xhaka can see a positive end to what has been a difficult league season, even before the FA Cup final on 27 May.

2/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Made a number of good saves. An impressive display. AFP/Getty Images

3/23 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10 A composed performance from the 21-year-old who looks at home in a 3-4-2-1. AFP/Getty Images

4/23 Laurent Koscileny - 7 out of 10 A typically commanding performance. No Arsenal made more tackles than the skipper. Man Utd via Getty Images

5/23 Nacho Monreal - 6 out of 10 A good performance although he was exposed on a couple of occasions by the raw pace of Martial. Man Utd via Getty Images

6/23 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 9 out of 10 Superb. It's hard to believe this isn't his natural position. Has as many assists this season (seven) as in the previous five seasons combined. Getty Images

7/23 Aaron Ramsey - 7 out of 10 A bright performance from the Welshman. Getty Images

8/23 Granit Xhaka - 9 out of 10 Was very lucky with his goal. But made more passes and touched the ball more times than any other player on the pitch. Getty Images

9/23 Kieran Gibbs - 7 out of 10 Solid at the back and also enjoyed some lung-bursting runs further forward. AFP/Getty Images

10/23 Mesut Ozil - 6 out of 10 Still not at his best, although made a couple of smart slide-passes. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

11/23 Alexis Sanchez - 7 ouf of 10 A characteristically busy performance and harassed Axel Tuanzebe all afternoon. Getty Images

12/23 Danny Welbeck - 8 out of 10 Took his goal with confidence. Incredibly, he didn't misplace a pass all afternoon. Getty Images

13/23 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 Had no chance with either goal. AFP/Getty Images

14/23 Axel Tuanzebe - 6 out of 10 Naturally, struggled in some departments and was guilty of straying out of position on a few occasions. But impressed in other areas. Made more tackles than any of his team-mates, for example. Getty Images

15/23 Chris Smalling - 5 out of 10 Looked a little short of match-fitness. Terrible marking led to Arsenal's second. Getty Images

16/23 Phil Jones - 5 out of 10 His poor marking was exposed by Arsenal on more than one occasion. AFP/Getty Images

17/23 Matteo Darmian - 5 out of 10 Partially at fault for Arsenal's second goal. Barely strayed into Arsenal's half. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Ander Herrera - 5 out of 10 Made two important tackles but turned his back on Xhaka which handed Arsenal their first goal. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

19/23 Michael Carrick - 5 out of 10 Frequently overran in the middle although did make a number of interceptions. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Wayne Rooney - 6 out of 10 Had six shots: more than all of his team-mates combined. Only two forced Cech into making a save. Man Utd via Getty Images

21/23 Juan Mata - 6 out of 10 Worked hard and his passing was good but received little support. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10 Didn't look particularly at home playing down the middle. Man Utd via Getty Images

23/23 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 5 out of 10 A subdued performance and was withdrawn when United were chasing the game. AFP/Getty Images

“This is a phase where we have to win every game, which we know,” said Xhaka. “We have four games left that we need to approach in the same way as today. If we do that, I’m convinced that we can achieve what we want now.”

Arsenal go to Southampton on Wednesday night, their hardest game of their run-in. But if they can win that they could well have the momentum to take them over the line.

“We always have hope,” Xhaka said. “Hope dies last. It’s up to us, we need some luck along the way, but if we win the next four games, I’m convinced that we can do it.”

Xhaka picked up a knock at White Hart Lane last Sunday but played through it against Manchester United before he was eventually substituted. But he is playing better than he has done since arriving from Borussia Monchengladbach and has even curbed his habit of getting sent off.

“In football you get criticised if you are sent off,” Xhaka admitted. “It’s my style of play and nobody can make me change that. Even if I get another red card, then that happens. You become cleverer, maybe look more and since my red card, I think things have improved.”

Xhaka looks to be adapting to Premier League football now, although he said that football in different countries is less different than it might look. “It’s not like I played my first football match in England,” he said. “For me, football is pretty much the same everywhere, the ball is round. Maybe tactically things are different than at other clubs I’ve played for.”