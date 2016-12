Laurent Koscielny praised the strength in depth in the Arsenal ranks after Olivier Giroud marked his first Premier League start of the season with a Boxing Day late winner against West Brom.

Having played second fiddle to Alexis Sanchez for much of the campaign, injuries to Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gave Giroud a chance in Arsene Wenger's starting line-up.

On what was looking like a frustrating afternoon as the Gunners struggled to break down the West Brom rearguard, who had goalkeeper Ben Foster in particularly fine form, Giroud headed home an 87th-minute effort to earn a 1-0 victory.

The win keeps Arsenal within sight of London rivals Chelsea, who are nine points clear of Wenger's men at the league summit, and defender Koscielny believes Giroud's temperament while being on the sidelines has been exemplary.

"He stayed focused with the team," France international Koscielny told arsenal.com.

"We are not 11 or 18 players, we are 25 players. All the players who play for Arsenal have a big part to play during the season because of injuries and suspensions, and everyone needs to be ready to fight for this club.

"Olivier started and he tried to give his best on the pitch. He fought and it's good for him to score the winning goal.

"It was so important because last week we lost two games in seven days and we wanted to get back to winning three points.

"It was a hard game because West Brom play with their qualities, which include making big blocks, and that made it hard for us to find a good solution."

Arsenal vs West Brom player ratings







22 show all Arsenal vs West Brom player ratings









































1/22 Arsenal: Petr Cech – 6 out of 10 Saved from Rondon even though he was offside, but he deflected the ball into Yacob’s path from a corner than nearly cost Arsenal dearly. Getty

2/22 Hector Bellerin – 6 out of 10 Willingness to get forward was in full display once again. Pulled Nyom wide that gave Özil the space to cross for the winner. Getty

3/22 Gabriel Paulista – 6 out of 10 An average game from a player who doesn’t fill you with confidence. Did nothing wrong, but then he didn’t have to face much. Getty

4/22 Laurent Koscielny – 6 out of 10 Solid at the back and the limited threat from Rondon allowed him to venture back at times. One key challenge on McClean prevented a West Brom chance from developing. Getty

5/22 Kieran Gibbs – 6 out of 10 Good start as he linked up with Mesut Özil. Booked in the second half for a late challenge on Claudio Yacob after letting the ball get away from him, and was limping thereafter that led to his replacement. Getty

6/22 Francis Coquelin – 7 out of 10 Provided a solid shield for the back four and appears to be taking the defensive duties when partnered with Xhaka. Of the two, he’s definitely the one who’s performing better right now. Getty

7/22 Granit Xhaka – 6 out of 10 Still hasn’t settled in this side and questions of his suitability to Arsenal are beginning to surface. Needs a standout performance soon to silence the doubters. Getty

8/22 Alexis Sanchez – 7 out of 10 Shot after a mazy run from midfield was pushed clear by Foster. Cracked the ball against the post with the goal at his mercy. Looked frustrated with Arsenal’s struggles and was guilty of trying to do it all himself. Foster won the battle against him, but it could have been so different had he not struck the post from close range. Getty

9/22 Mesut Özil – 7 out of 10 Poor second pass in a one-two with Sanchez summed up his day, until he decided to come to the party and crossed for Giroud to head in. Defensively, he looked more active in tracking back,. Which may have come from the criticism he received last week. Getty

10/22 Alex Iwobi – 5 out of 10 Looked out of sync with his teammates in attack. Flicked the ball over the bar when he should have hit the target and was replaced with 20 minutes to go by Lucas Perez. Getty

11/22 Olivier Giroud – 8 out of 10 Booked for an off-the-ball pull and could’ve been reprimanded for an immediate clash with Yacob after the restart, although replays showed it wasn’t his fault. Kept his head where he may have lost it in the past though and it paid off as he out-wrestled McAuley to head in a very un-Arsenal-like goal. Getty

12/22 West Brom: Ben Foster – 9 out of 10 Dealt with Sanchez’s testing shot well to clear to safety. Even better double-save in the second half to parry Iwobi’s effort and then deny Sanchez by diving at his feet. Remained on his feet long enough to save from Giroud with his left foot, and also kept Ramsey at bay late on. Despite conceding, he was the best player on the pitch by a mile. Getty

13/22 Craig Dawson – 6 out of 10 Faced an early onslaught down his channel as Gibbs showed his willingness to come forward. Reacted well though by showing the Arsenal man inside, which left him with nowhere to go on his weaker foot. Getty

14/22 Jonny Evans – 6 out of 10 Showed his experience when he tried to calm things down at the back and keep hold of possession, though it was to no avail. Getty

15/22 Gareth McAuley – 5 out of 10 Crunching tackle on Alexis Sanchez early on let the Chilean know he was being watched, but that physicality deserted him in the closing stages as Giroud wrestled him out of the way to head in the winner. Getty

16/22 Allan Nyom – 6 out of 10 Rampaging run forwards resulted in nothing, though not through a lack of effort. Had plenty on his plate with Bellerin repeatedly coming forward, though he coped well. Getty

17/22 Claudio Yacob – 5 out of 10 Fired a glorious chance midway through the second half over the bar when he should have scored. Blocked a shot at goal from Iwobi that looked goal-bound. Getty

18/22 Darren Fletcher – 5 out of 10 Fairly anonymous as the defence repeatedly lumped the ball up-field and missed out the midfield. Getty

19/22 Nacer Chadli – 4 out of 10 Needed to get forwards more to help out Rondon and offer him some support. Taken off by Tony Pulis after an hour for James McClean having put in another disappointing performance. Getty

20/22 Matty Phillips – 6 out of 10 From a defensive point of view he did his job well to protect Dawson and track back when Gibbs went forward. Offensively…the less said the better. Getty

21/22 Chris Brunt – 5 out of 10 As with Phillips, a lot of his responsibilities lay in tracking back, and tiredness got the better of him when he didn’t do so for the winner that allowed Özil the time and space to cross. Getty

22/22 Salomon Rondon – 6 out of 10 Tried to take on Gabriel as the weaker link at the back for Arsenal. Flicked a header into the arms of Cech in the first half. Caught offside when the ball was headed into his path but Cech saved regardless. Had the unenviable task of leading a one-man task, but did little of note. Getty

Arsenal went into the clash having lost their previous two outings at Everton and Manchester City, results which saw them slip further away from in-form Chelsea, and Koscielny admitted the players needed the morale boost of returning to winning ways.

"We lost the first game of the season (against Liverpool) and we came back with a good run and a lot of wins," he added.

"We lost two games in a week last week and it was very important to come back with a win. The confidence will come back when you win and the most important thing now is to continue to win games in a row so that hopefully we can get into the first position."

Olivier Giroud heads home Arsenal's winning goal after out-muscling Gareth McAuley (Getty)

The Baggies have now lost three of their last four games, albeit to Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Foster was in superb form as he kept out efforts from Sanchez, Iwobi and Giroud before being beaten by the forward's header.

And the England-capped goalkeeper conceded it was a bitter pill to swallow, especially after such a strong team performance.

"It's tough to take," Foster told West Brom's website.

"They were the better team and had a lot more chances and possession than us. Saying that, to lose any game in the last three or four minutes is always hard to take.

Foster made numerous stops until Giroud's header beat him (Getty)

"Giroud is a good, strong player and it was a good header so fair play to him. The result reads 1-0 and we have to take it and get on with it.

"You get to the last five minutes of any game and you'd like to think that you could shut it out. When you come to a place like the Emirates and it's still 0-0 after 85 minutes you'd be really happy.

"In the end though we have lost the game and that's really disappointing. We showed good spirit and discipline to keep them out before then."

