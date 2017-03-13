Arsenal could yet hold on to Mesut Özil and Alexis Sanchez beyond the end of the season after it emerged that they are demanding wages of nearly £300,000-a-week in order to rival Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba as the Premier League’s highest-paid player.

It’s expected that while Özil will commit his future to the club in the form of a new contract, Sanchez is likely to leave this summer, having grown frustrated with the club’s failure to challenge for the Premier League and European success. Both Özil and Sanchez are out of contract at the end of next season, and their futures are in serious doubt along with that of manager Arsene Wenger.

Özil spoke this weekend about his contract renegotiations, and insisted that they do not depend on what Wenger decides to do in the coming months, given his deal expires at the end of the season and he has not yet made up his mind on signing a two-year extension that has already been offered to him.

Now, the Evening Standard reports that an additional hold-up in contract talks has come in the form of Özil’s and Sanchez’s huge wage demands which would put them in the same region as United midfielder Pogba, who remains the most expensive ever signing.

The north London club are being asked to match their £290,000-a-week demands in order for the pair to commit their long-term futures to Arsenal, although the increase in salary demand could easily be a ploy to delay talks until the end of the season, where Arsenal will know if they are playing in the Champions League or not for 2017/18.

Arsenal currently have their European fate in their own hands, but must win both of their games in hand if they are to move back in front of Liverpool and into fourth place after falling five points behind Jürgen Klopp’s side.

Speaking to German newspaper Bild at the weekend following Arsenal’s 5-0 FA Cup victory over non-league Lincoln City on Saturday, Özil made it clear that the Champions League will weigh heavy in his decision whether to stay at or leave the club.

Arsene Wenger's worst Arsenal defeats







8 show all Arsene Wenger's worst Arsenal defeats













1/8 AC Milan 4 Arsenal 0, Champions League last 16 first leg, 2012 Another last-16 elimination, and another example of the tie being over before the second leg. A Robinho brace and goals from Kevin Prince-Boating and Zlatan Ibrahimovic meant Milan took a hefty lead back to the Emirates. The Gunners won that 3-0 but it was too little, too late. Getty Images

2/8 Manchester City 6 Arsenal 3, Premier League, 2013 Arsenal were top of the league at the time but were blown away by City to close the gap to three points. Slack defending cost them and even when Per Mertesacker headed in a late consolation goal to make it 5-3, Yaya Toure still had time to score a sixth. Getty Images

3/8 Bayern Munich 5 Arsenal 1, Champions League Group Stage, 2015 Yes, remarkably, Tuesday night was is not even the second time Arsenal have lost 5-1 to Bayern. In last season’s Group Stage, Robert Lewandowski, David Alaba, Arjen Robben and two Thomas Muller goals saw to an embarrassing night for Wenger. Bongarts/Getty Images

4/8 Liverpool 5 Arsenal 1, Premier League, 2014 Liverpool were rampant three years ago and stormed into a four goal lead inside the opening 20 minutes at Anfield, including two goals from centre-back Martin Skrtel. Raheem Sterling made it five with Mikel Arteta’s penalty a mere consolation. Getty Images

5/8 Tottenham 5 Arsenal 1, League Cup semi-final second leg, 2008 A humiliating scoreline – made all the worse by it being against the Gunners’ most bitter rivals. The defeat cost them a place in the League Cup final as Nicklas Bendtner and Emmanuel Adebayor nearly violently clashed on the pitch. Getty Images

6/8 Manchester United 6 Arsenal 1, Premier League, 2001 Dwight Yorke bagged a first-half hat-trick at Old Trafford as United raced into a 5-1 lead by the break. Teddy Sheringham added a late sixth as the Red Devils went 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League. Getty Images

7/8 Chelsea 6 Arsenal 0, Premier League, 2014 Not the best way for Wenger to celebrate his 1000th game in charge of Arsenal. Chelsea were 3-0 up inside 17 minutes in a game which also saw Kieran Gibbs sent off in a case of mistaken identity with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Getty Images

8/8 Manchester United 8 Arsenal 2, Premier League, 2011 Wayne Rooney grabbed a hat-trick to help inflict Wenger’s biggest defeat as Arsenal boss. It was made all the worst as it was by a Manchester United team with a midfield of Tom Cleverley, Anderson, Nani and Ashley Young. Getty Images

"As a sportsman, you are never satisfied," Özil said. "You need this motivation. I would very much like to win the Champions League one day, ideally with Arsenal. I still have a year left on my contract here."