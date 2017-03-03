Mesut Özil has admitted he had no desire to leave Real Madrid for Arsenal but was persuaded by Arsene Wenger to make the move.

The German joined in 2013 for an alleged £42.5 on a five-year deal and is in current contract negotiations with the Gunners as he seeks to address his future at the club.

His contract expires at the end of next season and it’s understood Wenger’s next move at the club could determine whether or not the German signs a new deal.

In the latest serialisation from Ozil’s autobiography published in German newspaper Bild, the 28-year-old said joining Arsenal was the toughest decision of his life.

He said: “In fact, my change from Real Madrid was the most difficult decision of my life.

“In my mind the journey with Real was not yet finished.

“There was also this man with the quiet voice, the possessive approach and the wise words that showed me that he really wanted me. Wenger gave me a much better feeling than Carlo Ancelotti did at Real.”

He added: “I chose, although it was not easy for me at the beginning, a number which I had in my mobile phone since 2010.

“‘Mr Wenger’,” I said. “I promised to contact you first if there was the possibility I would look for another club. Now I am here.”

When he was first unveiled as an Arsenal player in 2013, Ozil said that Real’s coaches had lost faith in him and the respect shown by Wenger was what he needed.

"At the weekend, I was certain I would stay at Real Madrid but afterwards I realised I did not have the faith from the coach or the bosses,” he said. “I am a player who needs this faith and that is what I have felt from Arsenal, which is why I have joined."

