Mesut Ozil has said he is ready to sign a new contract with Arsenal, provided he is given assurances about Arsene Wenger’s future as manager.

The German international, who has 18 months remaining on his contract, attacked Thierry Henry for his comments that he and Alexis Sanchez were ‘playing poker’ with the club over their futures.

Speaking to the German magazine, Kicker, Ozil said: “I am very, very happy at Arsenal and have let the club know I would be ready to sign a new contract. The fans want me to stay and it is now down to the club.

Ozil in action for Arsenal ( Getty )

“The club knows I am here most of all because of Arsene Wenger. He is the one who signed me and he is the one whose trust I have. But the club also knows that I want to be clear what the manager is going to do in the future.”

Ozil argued that Henry was speaking from a position of ignorance. “Everyone has a right to his opinion,” he said. “But these comments don’t interest me.

“These ex-players and other people who give their opinion don’t really know what goes on between me and the club.”