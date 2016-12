Olivier Giroud admitted after scoring the winner for Arsenal against West Bromwich Albion on Boxing Day that he would have found it difficult to believe at the beginning of the 2016-17 season that he would not make his first Premier League start of the campaign until December 26.

Until Monday, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had started Alexis Sanchez in the central striking role in league matches, despite regular reminders from Giroud of his qualities in games such as the 4-1 win at Sunderland, when he came off the bench with the score at 1-1 to net twice, and the 1-1 draw away to Manchester United, when he equalised a minute from time.

But after two morale-sapping away defeats at Everton and Manchester City, it was to Giroud that Wenger turned to overcome the unique challenge posed by West Brom and their ultra-defensive approach – not to mention his usefulness in the air when defending the Baggies' set plays.

And after 86 minutes Wenger's tactical switch paid off as Giroud beat Albion defender Gareth McAuley to Mezut Ozil's 86th-minute cross and looped a header beyond goalkeeper Ben Foster. Including Champions League matches against Ludogorets and Paris St Germain, that was the France striker's third goal in as many starts.

It would be logical if Wenger decided to keep Giroud in the line-up at home to Crystal Palace on New Year's Day, especially as their defence might prove more resolute now that Sam Allardyce is drilling it. But even if Giroud felt that his goal had made that same point to his manager, he would not say as much.

“I was speaking with the boss, we had a couple of discussions together and he explained to me why I hadn’t played too much until here,” Giroud said. “But football is an everlasting new beginning, as I used to say, and you always have to keep focused and wait for your time. [Against West Brom] I played, I tried to give everything for the team and hopefully things will change for me.

“But as long as the team is getting better I am happy and I am part of the club since five years and I want to carry on. But we have to see, I need more time of games but we will see in the future. The best thing is to keep within distance of Chelsea.”

Arsenal vs West Brom player ratings







1/22 Arsenal: Petr Cech – 6 out of 10 Saved from Rondon even though he was offside, but he deflected the ball into Yacob’s path from a corner than nearly cost Arsenal dearly. Getty

2/22 Hector Bellerin – 6 out of 10 Willingness to get forward was in full display once again. Pulled Nyom wide that gave Özil the space to cross for the winner. Getty

3/22 Gabriel Paulista – 6 out of 10 An average game from a player who doesn’t fill you with confidence. Did nothing wrong, but then he didn’t have to face much. Getty

4/22 Laurent Koscielny – 6 out of 10 Solid at the back and the limited threat from Rondon allowed him to venture back at times. One key challenge on McClean prevented a West Brom chance from developing. Getty

5/22 Kieran Gibbs – 6 out of 10 Good start as he linked up with Mesut Özil. Booked in the second half for a late challenge on Claudio Yacob after letting the ball get away from him, and was limping thereafter that led to his replacement. Getty

6/22 Francis Coquelin – 7 out of 10 Provided a solid shield for the back four and appears to be taking the defensive duties when partnered with Xhaka. Of the two, he’s definitely the one who’s performing better right now. Getty

7/22 Granit Xhaka – 6 out of 10 Still hasn’t settled in this side and questions of his suitability to Arsenal are beginning to surface. Needs a standout performance soon to silence the doubters. Getty

8/22 Alexis Sanchez – 7 out of 10 Shot after a mazy run from midfield was pushed clear by Foster. Cracked the ball against the post with the goal at his mercy. Looked frustrated with Arsenal’s struggles and was guilty of trying to do it all himself. Foster won the battle against him, but it could have been so different had he not struck the post from close range. Getty

9/22 Mesut Özil – 7 out of 10 Poor second pass in a one-two with Sanchez summed up his day, until he decided to come to the party and crossed for Giroud to head in. Defensively, he looked more active in tracking back,. Which may have come from the criticism he received last week. Getty

10/22 Alex Iwobi – 5 out of 10 Looked out of sync with his teammates in attack. Flicked the ball over the bar when he should have hit the target and was replaced with 20 minutes to go by Lucas Perez. Getty

11/22 Olivier Giroud – 8 out of 10 Booked for an off-the-ball pull and could’ve been reprimanded for an immediate clash with Yacob after the restart, although replays showed it wasn’t his fault. Kept his head where he may have lost it in the past though and it paid off as he out-wrestled McAuley to head in a very un-Arsenal-like goal. Getty

12/22 West Brom: Ben Foster – 9 out of 10 Dealt with Sanchez’s testing shot well to clear to safety. Even better double-save in the second half to parry Iwobi’s effort and then deny Sanchez by diving at his feet. Remained on his feet long enough to save from Giroud with his left foot, and also kept Ramsey at bay late on. Despite conceding, he was the best player on the pitch by a mile. Getty

13/22 Craig Dawson – 6 out of 10 Faced an early onslaught down his channel as Gibbs showed his willingness to come forward. Reacted well though by showing the Arsenal man inside, which left him with nowhere to go on his weaker foot. Getty

14/22 Jonny Evans – 6 out of 10 Showed his experience when he tried to calm things down at the back and keep hold of possession, though it was to no avail. Getty

15/22 Gareth McAuley – 5 out of 10 Crunching tackle on Alexis Sanchez early on let the Chilean know he was being watched, but that physicality deserted him in the closing stages as Giroud wrestled him out of the way to head in the winner. Getty

16/22 Allan Nyom – 6 out of 10 Rampaging run forwards resulted in nothing, though not through a lack of effort. Had plenty on his plate with Bellerin repeatedly coming forward, though he coped well. Getty

17/22 Claudio Yacob – 5 out of 10 Fired a glorious chance midway through the second half over the bar when he should have scored. Blocked a shot at goal from Iwobi that looked goal-bound. Getty

18/22 Darren Fletcher – 5 out of 10 Fairly anonymous as the defence repeatedly lumped the ball up-field and missed out the midfield. Getty

19/22 Nacer Chadli – 4 out of 10 Needed to get forwards more to help out Rondon and offer him some support. Taken off by Tony Pulis after an hour for James McClean having put in another disappointing performance. Getty

20/22 Matty Phillips – 6 out of 10 From a defensive point of view he did his job well to protect Dawson and track back when Gibbs went forward. Offensively…the less said the better. Getty

21/22 Chris Brunt – 5 out of 10 As with Phillips, a lot of his responsibilities lay in tracking back, and tiredness got the better of him when he didn’t do so for the winner that allowed Özil the time and space to cross. Getty

22/22 Salomon Rondon – 6 out of 10 Tried to take on Gabriel as the weaker link at the back for Arsenal. Flicked a header into the arms of Cech in the first half. Caught offside when the ball was headed into his path but Cech saved regardless. Had the unenviable task of leading a one-man task, but did little of note. Getty

And he was realistic about the path his season had followed. “I came back a bit late from the Euros and it was nice for my body because I could rest, but not good for me because the team was doing well and another striker [Sanchez] was doing well up front.

“This season has been difficult because also I was injured (toe) for a month and a half so it hasn't been easy. I don't want to talk too much about me but it was a big day for me, but a turning point for the team because if we didn't win we would have been in trouble.”

And there is no suggestion that shortage of game time will provoke a transfer request in January. The reverse, he hinted: “People have been saying I have signed a new contract,” he said. “It is not true - but maybe soon.”