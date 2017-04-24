Petr Cech has told his Arsenal team-mates they must win their last seven games of the Premier League season after upsetting Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Arsenal are way back in seventh place but they have enough games in hand to still qualify for the Champions League. They host Leicester City on Wednesday night before traveling to Tottenham on Sunday afternoon. With Manchester United still to come to the Emirates, it will not be an easy run-in.

Speaking after Sunday's semi-final, in which Arsenal surprised their critics to beat City after falling a goal behind, Cech told his team-mates to build on the resilience and character they showed at Wembley, and to harness the same qualities over the next few weeks.

Arsenal vs Manchester City player ratings







22 show all Arsenal vs Manchester City player ratings









































1/22 Petr Cech - 6 out of 10 Should have done better to prevent Aguero’s goal but hesitated crucially. Not much to do otherwise.

2/22 Gabriel - 7 out of 10 Part of an Arsenal back three that for the most part stifled City’s attacking threat quite well.

3/22 Laurent Koscielny - 7 out of 10 Made some crucial interventions at the back as Arsenal blunted City’s attack fairly regularly.

4/22 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10 Could have won the game in normal time but headed over wastefully, however was reliable in defence for most of the game.

5/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 7 out of 10 Playing in a somewhat unfamiliar wing back role, perhaps unsurprisingly he looked far more assured going forward than in defence. Fortunate not to give away a penalty in the first half, but provided great assist for Monreal goal. Subbed in extra time.

6/22 Aaron Ramsey - 6 out of 10 In a game where the ball often appeared to avoid the midfield, he was fairly quiet.

7/22 Granit Xhaka - 6 out of 10 Yet to be the player Arsenal hoped they were buying, but didn't have the worst game.

8/22 Nacho Monreal - 8 out of 10 Scored the equaliser with a well taken chance and was very effective for Arsenal in both attack and defence.

9/22 Mesut Ozil - 5 out of 10 Subbed very late on, but was fairly anonymous for most of the game. Failed to have much impact at all.

10/22 Alexis Sanchez - 7 out of 10 Clinical as ever to score winning goal, otherwise didn't have the biggest impact on the game.

11/22 Olivier Giroud - 5 out of 10 Subbed with 10 minutes to go, but had struggled to meaningfully impact the game.

12/22 Claudio Bravo - 6 out of 10 Never makes things easy for himself, but just about avoided any enormous clangers.

13/22 Jesus Navas - 6 out of 10 Looks much better in attack than defence, but wasn’t overly tested at the back.

14/22 Vincent Kompany - 7 out of 10 Assured display as ever from the skipper, helped keep Arsenal quiet for large parts of the game.

15/22 Nicolas Otamendi - 7 out of 10 One of his better games in defence, making a few crucial interventions.

16/22 Gael Clichy - 6 out of 10 A quiet game that included a huge miss as he spooned the ball over the bar in the first half.

17/22 Fernandinho - 6 out of 10 Played fairly well for a game that never really saw much of the ball in midfield, could have won it but headed against the bar late in the second half. Subbed in extra time.

18/22 Yaya Toure - 7 out of 10 Unlucky to see a shot just tipped onto the post by Cech and showed the odd flash of inspiration in attack, but not enough to change the game in City’s favour.

19/22 Kevin de Bruyne - 7 out of 10 Took on the role of being City’s creative output when Silva went off and played well but couldn't find that crucial pass to unlock Arsenal’s defence.

20/22 David Silva - 6 out of 10 Subbed halfway through the first half with an injury having looked lively.

21/22 Leroy Sane - 7 out of 10 Quite well marshalled by Arsenal’s defence, but always looked a threat when he got on the ball and was one of the brightest sparks for City.

22/22 Sergio Aguero - 7 out of 10 Put City ahead with a clever chipped finish and was always a menace. Subbed in extra-time.

“We need to make sure we win every game,” Cech said, “and that the effort, focus and determination will be the same [as on Sunday], especially the confidence.”

Just two weeks ago Arsenal fell to a disappointing 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, one of the lowest points in their recent history. But Cech said that there was a very different mentality on Sunday and even when City went ahead, Arsenal still believed they could win.

“I felt the confidence we started the game with, although we fell behind, you could feel we felt it wasn't a problem,” Cech said. “We had 30 minutes and although in a game like Crystal Palace when we fell behind and it suddenly looks like the team isn’t finding the answers to overcome the deficit, you felt today we had the belief. We need to carry that on.”

The challenge will be to produce the same intensity and focus in every single league game. But Cech, who has experience of winning the biggest trophies, has a clear message. “I think we are going to be under pressure in every game now,” he said. “Because the position we are in in the league now, there’s no other option. We need to keep getting three points in every game to hope we can get the automatic qualification for the Champions League for next season.”

If Arsenal do win all seven remaining games that would leave them on 78 points, which would give them a good chance of finishing within the top four. Otherwise, they are facing the prospect of Europa League football for the first time in nearly 20 years. As much as they are all looking forward to the FA Cup final, Cech especially, they have a big task before then.

Sergio Aguero chips the ball over Petr Cech to score for Manchester City ( Getty )

“Obviously the FA Cup is at the end of the season so there will be a lot of games before we play the FA Cup,” Cech said. “Our target is to finish as high as possible. We have games in hand, but the situation in the league is a bit complicated so we will only be able to judge at the end of the season. If you don’t quality for the Champions League it will obviously be a big loss and a big disappointment.”

Once all that is over Arsenal have the FA Cup final against Chelsea, Cech’s old team, and he is understandably looking forward to it.

“It is going to be special,” Cech said. “Obviously every FA Cup final is special in itself and it’s against a team I had a huge success with and spent so many wonderful years. Hopefully I will be the one celebrating.”