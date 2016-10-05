Santi Cazorla says he would be “very happy” to sign a new deal with Arsenal when his contract expires in the summer despite speculation linking him with Atletico Madrid.

The 31-year-old could become available at the end of the season unless the Gunners step in and offer him new terms with a host of European Football’s biggest clubs considering a swoop.

Cazorla is a fans’ favourite at the Emirates Stadium but his advanced years could potentially be a problem with Arsene Wenger known to prefer young, talented players instead of keeping veterans into their twilight years.

“Atletico Madrid are an amazing club,” Cazorla told Cadena SER, concerning the reports that he could join Diego Simeone’s men. “Just have a look at their results, El Cholo [Simeone] is doing great things. It is not easy to reach two Champions League finals and win the league.”

The former Malaga midfielder, who has scored 25 goals in 128 appearances in north London, added: “I am happy here. I am trusted by the manager and my team-mates. I am feeling important here, and if they'll offer me a new contract, I'll sign it because I am very happy with this great club.”

Arsenal legend Ian Wright, meanwhile, has recently criticised Wenger for “going soft” in not being able to keep former players Thierry Henry and Robin van Persie.

He said: “When Thierry left and went on with Barcelona to win the Champions League, that was basically saying to the players ‘you're not going to win the Champions League here.

“That made me quite sad when it happened. Then for Robin van Persie to go to Manchester United and score all the goals like he did, they literally won the league with his goals.

“I don't think they would have won it without it. II think that somewhere along the line Arsene got really soft on that.”