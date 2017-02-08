Thierry Henry reveals what's wrong with Arsenal this season and questions Arsene Wenger's future

Thierry Henry has become the latest former 'Invincible' to weigh in on Arsenal's struggles this season and has questioned whether Arsene Wenger has the will to turn the club's fortunes around.

Robert Pires, Sol Campbell and Martin Keown have all criticised the current squad in recent days as the club's title challenge has crumbled following disappointing defeats to Watford and London rivals Chelsea.

Henry, who scored 30 goals in the Gunners' last Premier League win in 2003/04, agrees with his former teammates what the the current side lacks is the necessary mental strength to win the title.

"When you look at Chelsea and Arsenal on paper, there is not a huge difference," Henry told French radio station RMC on Tuesday night.

"So that means it's possible. If Chelsea are leading, Arsenal can do it too."

While the likes of Pires and Campbell also blamed Arsenal's current plight on a lack of resilient British players, Henry questioned their dedication.

"You have to be good at training all the time," he continued. "You have to get stuck in a little bit from time to time.

"I think Arsenal players are not aware of what they can achieve. At some point you have to believe in your chances of winning. It takes self-management, self-discipline in the group."

There has been intense speculation over manager Arsene Wenger's future at the club, with fans becoming increasingly frustrated at the manner of defeat in big games.

Henry's Sky Sports colleague Gary Neville has been at the centre of a public row with YouTube channel Arsenal Fan TV this week after he called fans who want Wenger to leave "embarrassing".

The Frenchman, while being more diplomatic than his Mancunian counterpart, agrees that Wenger should be allowed to stay but questioned whether the manager has the capacity to counter the club's latest slide into fourth place.

"Personally, I do not think Arsene [Wenger] has to go," Henry explained. "Does he have to change his tactics or his way of doing things? I do not know if he's willing to do that.

"But the work he has to do at the moment is difficult, because it is mental work. What I saw against Chelsea is a mental problem. And it's not easy to manage that. For now, something is missing."

Henry, who is currently the assistant manager of the Belgian national team, also reiterated that he would like to manage Arsenal one day.

"I'm living my dream from day to day," he said. "But yes, Arsenal. I will not say no. If I say no, I lie. But I have to respect there are people who are in place at the club. I have not yet done anything as a coach."

Questioned whether he would one day like to manage his own national team, he added: "Like everyone else! But I cannot pretend to say 'I will be coaching here or there'. The craft is too hard. Let me learn and we'll see later."