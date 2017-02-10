Thomas Tuchel, the Borussia Dortmund manager, has insisted that he is happy at the Bundesliga club and knows nothing about speculation linking him to Arsenal.

The 43-year-old is one of several top European coaches to be linked with the Emirates amid the uncertainty surrounding Arsène Wenger’s future.

Wenger’s current Arsenal contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he is yet to offer assurances that he will sign an extension.

Tuchel, however, claimed not to know of any interest in his services from Arsenal and affirmed his commitment to Dortmund, who appointed him as head coach in 2015.

“You know more than me. I can't say anything about that because I don't know anything about it,” he said during a press conference ahead of his side’s trip to Darmstadt 98 on Saturday.

"I'm on a contract with Dortmund and I'm happy here,” the former Mainz manager added.



Tuchel became the second elite-level coach to deny any knowledge of Arsenal’s interest this week after Massimiliano Allegri, the Juventus manager, insisted he would “not confirm or deny” speculation linking himself to the Emirates.

Wenger’s position has come under increasing scrutiny following Arsenal’s failure to keep pace with Premier League leaders Chelsea and mount a serious title challenge.

Last weekend’s defeat at Stamford Bridge to their west London rivals saw sections of the support call for the 67-year-old Frenchman’s 20-year-long reign at the club to end.

Speaking in his pre-match press briefing on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s meeting with Hull City, Wenger refused to be drawn on the issue of his future.

“Once again, thank you for caring about my future, but that’s not the most important thing,” he said.

“My future is in front of me every time I make a half-turn. What is important for me is that Arsenal Football Club does well, and I dedicate my whole energy to the club doing well.”

