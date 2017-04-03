Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has said that the prospect of Champions League football is now out of reach for his old side and, as a result, believes the north London club is coming to “the end of an era”.

Manager Arsene Wenger has guided the Gunners to a top-four finish every season since taking over at the club in 1996.

But after a disappointing run of results this calendar year, Arsenal now find themselves seven points off Manchester City in fourth and two behind United in fifth.

Arsenal have the same season every year







8 show all Arsenal have the same season every year













1/8 Surprise early defeat A surprise early defeat, such as 2013/14's to Aston Villa or 2015/16's to West Ham United, makes July's Emirates Cup win seem like a distant memory. Getty

2/8 Impressive win against top club A promising win against a title rival, like last season's 3-0 victory over Manchester United or this season's win over Chelsea, has the Emirates hoping for the best again. Getty

3/8 Injuries start to mount up However, a long queue starts to form outside the treatment room. Key players, as well as regular absentees, tend to be the victims. Getty

4/8 November curse strikes again Arsene Wenger's side then begin to unravel in November, with the curse kicking in after an away defeat against one of the top flight's lesser lights. It's around now that the already-faint hopes of a title challenge start to fade. Getty

5/8 Champions League elimination The most predictable part of it all comes in February, with Champions League elimination, usually to Bayern Munich, Barcelona or Monaco, if they are really unlucky. Getty

6/8 Title hopes finally killed off A heavy, signature defeat to a fellow top six side puts paid to any lingering hopes of a title challenge in late February or March. 2013/14's 6-0 reverse at Chelsea, Arsene Wenger's 1,000th game in charge, is perhaps the most memorable example. Getty

7/8 Strong rally to finish The pressure is off, time to turn the style on. A rally at the tail end of the season does wonders for Arsenal's league standing, but little to combat allegations of flakiness. Getty

8/8 Top-four finish Arsene has his 'trophy'. Champions League football is coming to the Emirates again next year. What more could the fans want? Getty

Keown praised the Gunners for their refusal to roll over in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with City, in which the side fought back on two separate occasions to salvage a point, but argued that he cannot see the club finishing in the top four this season.

"It was a good game but are we at the end of an era now? It goes back again to the debate about the manager trying to secure his future," said Keown.

"I think the players demonstrated they are certainly behind him, there is maybe just that lack of quality.

"I did feel tactically in the match that it was a concern in the midfield areas with [Francis] Coquelin and [Granit] Xhaka not knowing when to press.

Wenger will not use his uncertain future as an excuse for Arsenal's worst run of form in over 20 years

"What's [Mesut] Ozil doing when Arsenal are out of position?

"But essentially I think Ozil and [Alexis] Sanchez gave everything for their team today and they will be pleased in a way.

"It's a result for Arsenal that you might not have thought was going to be there two or three weeks ago, it's a reaction.

Shkodran Mustafi heads home the equaliser for Arsenal (Getty)



"It's something for Arsenal to build on, but if you're asking me will they make the Champions League, I think it's outside their grasp this year."

Arsenal have a game in hand on City but are still to play the likes of Tottenham and United in the run-in to the end of the season.

Attention continues to remain fixed on Wenger’s future at the club though it’s understood that the Frenchman will extend his current contract at the Emirates.

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis told a supporters’ meeting on Sunday afternoon that any decision will be “mutual", while stating that the manager must become a “catalyst for change” for the club if he does stay.