Troy Deeney says Aaron Ramsey 'bottled it' in Watford's win over Arsenal

Troy Deeney has claimed that Aaron Ramsey "bottled it" for his role in Watford's opening goal against Arsenal last week.

The Welsh midfielder turned his back on Younes Kaboul's 10th minute strike which then deflected off his leg and past a wrong-footed Petr Cech in goal.

Watford doubled their lead less than three minutes later as Deeney tapped in a rebound from Etienne Capoue's shot and held on for a 2-1 win after Alex Iwobi's second-half strike.

"I think he bottled it a little bit," Deeney told reporters. "Ramsey's mistake was our blessing.

"'I have come up with Sean Dyche and Malky Mackay and if we had turned our back on the ball like that, they would have had strong words with us."

Arsenal have come in for harsh criticism this week following two disappointing defeats - against Watford and then Chelsea - with fans, former players and pundits all questioning the playing squad's mentality.

Former striker Thierry Henry claimed the current squad are not dedicated enough and even went as far as to question manager Arsene Wenger's willingness to turn the club's fortunes around.

"Personally, I do not think Arsene has to go," Henry explained to French radio station RMC on Tuesday. "Does he have to change his tactics or his way of doing things? I do not know if he's willing to do that.

Arsenal candidates to replace Arsene Wenger







6 show all Arsenal candidates to replace Arsene Wenger









1/6 Diego Simeone Age: 46

Current club: Atletico Madrid

Honours: Argentine Primera Division x2 (Estudiantes de La Plata and River Plate)

La Liga

Copa del Rey

Spanish Supercup

Europa League

Uefa Super Cup Getty

2/6 Eddie Howe Age: 39

Current club: Bournemouth

Honours: Championship Getty

3/6 Massimiliano Allegri Age: 49

Current club: Juventus

Honours: Serie C1 (Sassuolo)

Serie A x3 (AC Milan, 2x Juventus)

Italian Super Cup x 2 (AC Milan, Juventus)

Coppa Italia x 2 (Juventus) Getty

4/6 Thomas Tuchel Age: 43

Current club: Borussia Dortmund

Honours: Bundesliga II (Mainz) Getty

5/6 Roger Schmidt Age: 49

Current club: Bayer Leverkusen

Honours: Austrian League (Red Bull Salzburg)

Austrian Cup (Red Bull Salzburg) Getty

6/6 Ralph Hasenhuttl Age: 49

Current club: RB Leipzig

Honours: N/A Getty

"But the work he has to do at the moment is difficult, because it is mental work. What I saw against Chelsea is a mental problem."

The 2-1 reverse at the Emirates last week was Arsenal's first league defeat against Watford since 1988.

Up next they face a rejuvenated Hull City side who have enjoyed four wins in seven games under new manager Marco Silva.