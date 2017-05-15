David Moyes has said playing Sunderland’s “kids” against Arsenal “won’t be a problem” as the relegated side continues to struggle with a number of first-team injuries.

The Black Cats travel to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night with George Honeyman, Victor Anichebe and Jason Denayer all notable doubts for the fixture.

As a result, Moyes has admitted that he may be forced to turn to Sunderland’s younger players. Joel Asoro, Josh Maja and Elliot Embleton are now all in contention - even though the U23s take on FC Porto in the International Cup final on Wednesday night.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Moyes, when asked whether Honeyman, Anichebe or Denayer would feature, said: "At the moment I wouldn’t think so.

"I’m more concerned that I’ve now got others who are saying they’re injured as well, but we will go there and be committed.

"It might be that we have to take the kids with us to Arsenal but that’s not a problem.

"George Honeyman, Donald Love and Lynden Gooch are all young enough to play in the U23 final, and then the next group is Maja, Asoro and Embleton.

"If we have to take them to Arsenal and use them we will do but obviously we'd like to keep them for the game on Wednesday night.”

There are also several Sunderland players out of contract this summer, including skipper John O'Shea, Seb Larsson, Steven Pienaar, Anichebe and Jan Kirchhoff.

Moyes indicated last week he would look to keep hold of one or two of these players and indicated today that talks are ongoing.

"We’ve spoken to everyone at the club who has a situation with their contracts where it could be terminated or they could leave,” he added.

"They all know and they’re ongoing so it’s been passed over to [chief executive] Martin Bain, and they’ll speak with their agents and see where we go."

