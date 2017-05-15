Alexis Sanchez is a doubt for Arsenal's game with Sunderland and faces a late fitness test before Tuesday's match.

The Chilean scored and assisted at Stoke as the Gunners kept their slim hopes of a top four finish alive but limped off in the latter stages.

Arsene Wenger's man welcome relegated Sunderland to the Emirates this week but may have to do without Sanchez with the manager confirming an initial assessment of his thigh injury didn't look good.

"We have a little bit of a problem with [Laurent] Koscielny but we should have everyone available," he said. "[Kieran] Gibbs should be available but [Alex] Oxlade Chamberlain is out.

"Alexis should have a test today. It didn’t look good but with him he is always so eager."

Sanchez has enjoyed a fine season, despite Arsenal's high-profile struggles, and Wenger believes he has blossomed from a pure goalscorer into a complete player.

"At the start he was a player mainly focused on scoring goals and he developed his assist potential with us very well and he plays now in a position where he can provide as well as score.

"I believe he has become a complete player and developed very well at Arsenal and of course it is an exceptional achievement and I would like to say that to score in double figures and to provide in double figures is really to be a special player."