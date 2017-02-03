Arsenal are sweating on the fitness of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Olivier Giroud ahead of Saturday's trip to Premier League leaders Chelsea.

With midfielder Aaron Ramsey (calf) definitely out, manager Arsene Wenger will hope Oxlade-Chamberlain can overcome a slight knee problem to take the Welshman's place alongside Francis Coquelin.

Giroud also took a knock in Tuesday's defeat to Watford but is expected to be fit, while Danny Welbeck should return to the squad after being rested.

Santi Cazorla (Achilles) and Granit Xhaka (suspended) will both be unavailable.

Wenger will serve the third game of his four-match touchline ban at Stamford Bridge.

The 67-year-old Frenchman was punished by the Football Association after he appeared to push fourth official Anthony Taylor during his side’s victory over Burnley last month.

Provisional squad: Cech, Ospina, Martinez, Bellerin, Debuchy, Jenkinson, Holding, Gabriel, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Gibbs, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ozil, Walcott, Reine-Adelaide, Iwobi, Sanchez, Perez, Giroud.

PA