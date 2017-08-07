It was difficult not to be impressed with Sead Kolasinac’s thrusting performance against Chelsea in the Community Shield, with the summer signing putting in a powerful display complete with a goal. And Theo Walcott has said that the "absolute animal's" work in the gym has already been the talk of the Arsenal dressing room.

The winger believes the free-transfer signing from Schalke is thereby “perfect” for the Premier League, and that his physical attributes will be “key” for the side this season.

Kolasinac came on as a first-half sub for the injured Per Mertesacker and capped a fine official debut with the headed equaliser to make it 1-1 and allow Arsenal to eventually win on penalties.

“You’ve got to take advantage when you can and Sead, who looks an absolute tank,” Walcott said. “He’s one tough unit to get past and I’m sure his physical attributes are going to be key to us this season.

“Honestly, he is an absolute animal. He’s incredible. I see him in the gym every day, you can just tell he looks after himself well, he eats the right food and he’s professional. You can see the power he’s got when he’s got the ball, his pace and everything. It’s beautiful to watch and he’s a great addition to the squad… trust me, yeah, he’s not easy to get around – he’s quite wide as well.

“He fits perfectly for the Premier League, he’s absolutely perfect. He’s going to show something different, I’ve seen glimpses of him in pre-season and he’s going to get fitter, stronger and quicker. This league is the best and I think he could be one of the best in this league.”

Arsenal vs Chelsea, Community Shield - player ratings







23 show all Arsenal vs Chelsea, Community Shield - player ratings











































1/23 Arsenal vs Chelsea player ratings Who impressed and who faltered at Wembley? Getty

2/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 His usual assured self at the back. Was quick off his line in the first half to clear a Chelsea through ball on the edge of the box. Let down by his Arsenal defence for Chelsea's goal but a hero in the shootout. Getty

3/23 Rob Holding - 6 An assured first half performance but failed to properly read the situation for Moses' goal. Should have done better. Getty

4/23 Per Mertesacker - N/A His game was cut short after taking a blow to the head that forced him into an early substitution. Getty

5/23 Nacho Monreal - 6 Adjusted well to loss of Mertesacker at the back. Held his position and coped under pressure. Nothing remarkable, though. Getty

6/23 Hector Bellerin - 6 Enjoyed more influence down the flank than his counterpart on the other wing. Got forward into the right positions and produced a number of challenging deliveries. Getty

7/23 Mohamed Elneny - 6 Chanced his luck with a few wild shots on goal that failed to come to fruition. Worked hard in the middle. Solid performance all round. Getty

8/23 Granit Xhaka - 7 It was his failed clearance which handed Chelsea their opener but he made up for it as the game advanced. He came close with a stinging shot from outside of the box and provided the delivery for Kolasinac's header. MOTM. Getty

9/23 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5 Oxlade-Chamberlain continues to look out of place at left-back, despite Wenger's hopes that he'll be able to make a wing-back out of the player. As such, the Ox once again lacked confidence and that special spark that stopped him from having any real major say on the game - even when he was pushed on higher up the pitch after Mertesacker's injury. Getty

10/23 Alex Iwobi - 7 Enjoyed a notable surge forward at the end of the first half with an explosive burst of pace before showing some neat footwork to keep the attack alive after running into danger. Spirited and lively performance in all. Getty

11/23 Danny Welbeck - 7 Put in an industrious performance for Arsenal. Tireless in his harrying of Chelsea’s back line and willing to drop back deep for his team mates. Linked up well with Lacazette, too, which certainly bodes well for the coming season. Getty

12/23 Alexandre Lacazette - 6 An encouraging game for the Frenchman. Was certainly more effective in the first half, when he hit the post with a curled effort from the centre of the box. Could strike up a nice partnership with Welbeck. Getty

13/23 Thibaut Courtois – 5 Made some good saves although looked a little bit wobbly underneath the high ball. But why oh why did he step forward to take a penalty?! Getty Images,

14/23 Cesar Azpilicueta – 6 Struggled against the direct running of Iwobi. Not one of his better games, all in all. AFP/Getty Images

15/23 David Luiz – 7 An enigmatic performance from the Brazilian, who impressed with a couple of bits of outrageous skill. Getty Images

16/23 Gary Cahill – 7 Dominant in the air and played out well from the back when required. Getty Images

17/23 Victor Moses – 7 Opened the scoring with a well-taken goal at the start of the second-half. Getty Images for ICC

18/23 Cesc Fabregas – 7 Calm and composed in the middle of the park. His passing was impressive throughout. Bongarts/Getty Images

19/23 N’Golo Kante – 7 A typically tidy performance. His pass success rate did not dip below 90% all match and he made several good tackles. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Marcos Alonso – 6 Not one of the Spaniard’s better games. But on the plus side he does have a superb new lid. Bongarts/Getty Images

21/23 Willian – 6 Not his best performance, and was booked half-way through the first-half for simulation. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Pedro – 7 Chelsea’s brightest player in the first-half by a considerable distance and equally effective in the second. But was sent off late on for a dangerous tackle. Getty Images

23/23 Michy Batshuayi – 6 Had a couple of shots, one of which was well saved by Cech. He’s improving – but he’s no Diego Costa. AFP/Getty Images

Kolasinac impressively slotted in to Arsenal’s new back-three formation that was so crucial to actually winning the FA Cup last season, and Walcott believes it bodes well, as the team are still learning the system and the more patient style of football it requires.

“It’s going to be different for us this year but it’s how we react and simple as that, we can’t really dwell on the past anymore and we need to focus on our strengths. We’re starting to learn this new system and obviously had a good run of games in the last 10 games of last season. We’re still slowly learning it and it’s working for now, and we’ll see if it continues to.

“You’ve got to be patient sometimes with this formation we’re playing, you play a different style of football, that’s what we’re learning still and we’re getting better. I think we showed it [on Sunday], we managed to stop Chelsea playing the football they tend to do when they it out to the full-backs, we stopped them very well and we’d worked on that.

“It’s exciting and that’s what we want to do, we just want to play football.”

The new signing was one of the best players in Arsenal's win (Getty)

New forward Alexandre Lacazette didn’t quite have the same impact as Kolasinac did but did hit the post and Walcott believes he will score plenty for Arsenal this season.

“Obviously he hit the post there, he showed his quality a few times and not just that, with the way he held the ball up. The manager will be the best judge of the game, I was too focused on what I could do to change the game when I came on, but he’s a goalscorer and he’s going to score goals for this club.

“We have key players in all sorts of positions who can supply him, and Oli [Giroud] as well, so loads of competition.”

Lacazette was not as impressive (Getty)

Arsenal open their Premier League campaign with the first game of the season, at home to Leicester City on Friday night, and Walcott feels the fact it’s an evening game could actually help them avoid some of the slow starts they’ve suffered in the past.

“Every season we tend to start the league not so well, and being a Friday night I think a night game might be better for us. It’s a bit different, it’s new for us, the fans will be up for it obviously.”