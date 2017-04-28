Arsene Wenger admits finishing above Tottenham is important for 'pride' and 'continuity' of Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that the need to finish above Tottenham is important for the "pride" and "continuity" of the club - but insisted that securing a top-four spot is the immediate target for his men.

Wenger's side currently 14 points off second-placed Tottenham and with six games left of the season, Arsenal look set to finish below their fierce rivals for the first time in more than 20 years.

To make matters worse, Arsenal are also in serious danger of missing out on Champions League football in what would be another first during Wenger's tenure at the club.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's derby clash with Mauricio Pochettino's side, Wenger suggested that his men's "pride" was at stake as Tottenham continue to edge closer to securing their place above Arsenal.

"The priority for us is to finish in the top four," he said on Friday morning.

"After that, for the pride and the continuity of our achievements, yes, we want to fight to be in front of Spurs.

"But [for now] the priority for us is to be in the top four."

The Frenchman also admitted that Tottenham are perceived as favourites heading into Sunday's fixture in light of their recent form.

Indeed, Spurs remain unbeaten at home this season and have won nine out of their last 10 games.

"It's one of the few times where Spurs look in people's minds as the favourites," Wenger conceded. "It looks a bit like that."

"I expect an open match, committed match, a game with high pace, but there could be goals in there because both teams play a positive football if you look at the quality of the players."

Sunday's clash also marks Wenger's 50th north London derby at Arsenal, but the Frenchman insisted "sentiment" would not be an issue for him.

“I’m not in a position where the sentiment comes in too much.

“Your colleague tells me that I’m playing my 50th, there were some special ones in there.

“Maybe one day, yes, I will write a book just about the derbies!”