Gerard Houllier has compared Alexandre Lacazette to former Arsenal player Ian Wright, adding that the “mobile” Frenchman has the ability to “fit in” with Arsene Wenger’s style of play at the Emirates.

Lacazette underwent his medical on Tuesday afternoon and is set to be unveiled as an Arsenal player in due course.

Arsenal’s initial approaches for Lacazette fell short of Lyon’s asking price and were subsequently rebuffed, but it’s understood the Premier League club eventually agreed to settle upon a £52m transfer fee for the forward.

Houllier has been advising Lyon in negotiations with Arsenal over Lacazette and has backed the 26-year-old to deliver at the club, comparing him to former player Wright.

"He is very mobile, very quick, good in short spaces, has good skill and he scores goals," Houllier told talkSPORT.

"He was the top scorer in France in 2014-15, the best player in the league in 2015 and has been the best French scorer over the last three seasons.

"He scores more than 25 goals every season. One thing he will bring to Arsenal is goals. His main asset is to score goals.

How could Arsenal line up next season?







12 show all How could Arsenal line up next season?





















1/12 How could Arsenal line up next season? How could Arsenal line up next season? Getty

2/12 GK: Petr Cech Cech may have been dropped for the FA Cup final, but the experienced shot-stopper is unlikely to lose his Premier League place anytime soon. The goalkeeper will turn 36 next season and yet he remains one of Arsenal’s best players. Getty Images

3/12 WB: Hector Bellerin Struggled for form towards the end of last season but still one of the best full-backs in the country. Offers pace and power down the wing. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

4/12 CB: Shkodran Mustafi The German defender enjoyed a solid debut campaign in English football, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the club. Still only 25 and will improve next season, with a year of English football already under his belt. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

5/12 CB: Laurent Koscielny His poor discipline cost Arsenal in a couple of vital games, but he remains an important, influential player. There have been rumours Marseille have made Koscielny their top transfer target this summer, but it is highly unlikely Arsenal will sell. Getty Images

6/12 CB: Rob Holding After impressing with his maturity and composure in a back-three last season, there's every chance Arsene Wenger could place his faith in the youngster once again for the new campaign. AFP/Getty Images

7/12 WB: Sead Kolasinac Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. A versatile 23-year-old defender, Kolasinac plays predominantly at left-back but expect Wenger to have him push on. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

8/12 CDM: Granit Xhaka Attracted a lot of criticism for his displays last season, but grew in confidence throughout the campaign and has the talent to become a vital player for Arsenal over the coming seasons. A superb distributor of the ball. Getty Images

9/12 CM: Santi Cazorla One of Arsenal's most technically-gifted players and the glue that keeps the side's midfield together. Doubts over his fitness and whether he's got another season left in him, but should he be firing on all cylinders Wenger will want to make full use of him. Getty Images

10/12 LCM: Mesut Ozil Still negotiating a contract extension with the club. His performance levels dipped alarmingly last season, but when he is in form, he remains one of the finest passers of the ball in the world. Getty Images

11/12 RCM: Riyad Mahrez Mahrez recently announced his intentions to leave Leicester this summer and Wenger refused to rule out a move for the Premier League champion. Mahrez would bring real flair to Arsenal's side, as well as the ability to make something out of nothing. Getty Images

12/12 CF: Alexandre Lacazette The instinctive centre-forward that Arsenal have longed for ever since RVP's departure. Industrious and physical, he'd bring a tough edge to Arsenal's front line. Getty

"He has good technique, is good at using short spaces and is a hard-working player. He can attack, he can defend quickly. I'm not surprised Arsene fancied him.

"He will fit in their game. He will suit their passing game, the way they build up, their approach. He is very good near the box.

"He is a bit like Ian Wright really. You don't seem to see him and then suddenly he moves."

Houllier also suggested that Arsenal were getting better value for their money than Manchester United in their expected £78m deal for Alvaro Morata.

He added: "When you think Anthony Martial cost €80m Morata is about to cost €90m... Morata hasn't scored as many goals as Lacazette.

"Morata has played 130 games and scored only 47 goals."