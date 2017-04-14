Arsene Wenger tight lipped over Alexis Sanchez's future amid talk of a £300,000-per-week contract offer

Arsene Wenger refused to go into details about Alexis Sanchez's future amid suggestions Arsenal have offered the Chilean a bumper £300,000-per-week new contract.

The Gunners' star man is yet to commit to the club and has only 14 months remaining on his current deal with Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain all understood to be interested.

Reports on Thursday suggested the club have now offered him fresh terms that would make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

1/12 January 31 - LOST 2-1 v Watford (H) With some big games on the horizon, Arsenal were shocked as goals from Younes Kaboul and Troy Deeney set the Hornets on their way with Alex Iwobi's reply not enough for the hosts. Getty

2/12 February 4 - LOST 3-1 v Chelsea (A) With Antonio Conte's Blues on fire this was always going to be difficult for Wenger and his side and they were blown away as Marcos Alonso, Eden Hazard and former Arsenal favourite Cesc Fabregas scored - Olivier Giroud hit an injury-time consolation. Getty

3/12 February 11 - WON 2-0 v Hull (H) An unconvincing win over the relegation-threatened Tigers proved to be just a short period of respite, the three points were sewn up courtesy of an Alexis Sanchez brace. Getty

4/12 February 15 - LOST 5-1 v Bayern Munich (A) Hopes of ending a six-year run of being eliminated from the Champions League at the round-of-16 stage were all-but ended in Bavaria as Arjen Robben, Robert Lewandowski, Thiago (2) and Thomas Muller all scored. Sanchez grabbed Arsenal's away goal. Getty

5/12 February 20 - WON 2-0 v Sutton (A) Another unspectacular win against non-league Sutton in the FA Cup, goals from Lucas Perez and Theo Walcott were enough for the Gunners to keep their hopes of winning silverware this season alive. Getty

6/12 March 4 - LOST 3-1 v Liverpool (A) A return to league action and a return to defeat as Jurgen Klopp's side proved too good for Arsenal at Anfield. Danny Welbeck scored the consolation for the visitors but Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum wrapped up the win for the Reds. Getty

7/12 March 7 - LOST 5-1 v Bayern Munich (H) Despite performing better against their German counterparts in the return leg, Walcott's goal was cancelled out by Lewandowski, Robben, Douglas Costa and an Arturo Vidal brace - Arsenal suffered a humiliating 10-2 aggregate loss, the biggest for an English side in the Champions League. Getty

8/12 March 11 - WON 5-0 v Lincoln (H) Another non-league challenger dispatched in the FA Cup to send Arsenal into the last four; Walcott, Giroud, Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey helped themselves to goals alongside a Luke Waterfall own goal. Getty

9/12 March 18 - LOST 3-1 v West Brom (A) With pro-Wenger and anti-Wenger planes flown over the Hawthorns, the latter would have left feeling more vindicated as Craig Dawson scored twice and Hal Robson-Kanu added a third off the bench. Sanchez had earlier equalised for the visitors. Getty Images

10/12 April 2 - DREW 2-2 v Man City (H) Wenger's side showed resolve to fight back twice and take a point against their top-four rivals, with Walcott and Shkodran Mustafi equalising strikes from Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero.

11/12 April 5 - WON 3-0 v West Ham (H) With some fans staying away from the opening of this London derby to protest against Wenger, Arsenal eventually showed they had the class to beat a West Ham side bereft of confidence themselves - Mesut Ozil, Walcott and Giroud got the goals. Getty

12/12 April 10 - LOST 3-0 v Crystal Palace (A) Any positivity was short-lived as Sam Allardyce's Eagles soared to a comfortable victory in south London. Former Tottenham man Andros Townsend opened the scoring before Yohan Cabaye struck and a Luka Milivojevic penalty rounded off yet another forgettable night for Arsenal. Getty

But when asked if there was any truth in such talk Wenger preferred to keep his cards close to his chest.

“I cannot confirm we have offered that," he said at his weekly press conference ahead of the clash with Middlesbrough on Monday evening.

“Secondly, we will do as always and consider our financial potential and pay the whole squad.”

Sanchez has been outstanding this season netting 18 goals in all competitions despite the team's high profile problems around him.

Wenger is delighted with the 28-year-old's contribution this term despite admitting he's often using him out of his preferred position.

“He played for a while centre-forward and has the focus needed to score. He plays with an aggressive attitude.

Alexis Sanchez has cut an increasingly frustrated figure in recent weeks (Getty)



“Fortunately, he’s a player who likes to touch the ball a lot.

“He prefers to play wide than up front. He can get more of the ball. He has to keep the balance between providing and goalscoring.”