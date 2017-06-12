Former Arsenal player Ray Parlour has urged the club to pay Alexis Sanchez whatever he wants in a last-ditch attempt to keep the star at the Emirates Stadium.

Sanchez has just one year left on his contract at the club and has been linked with a move to Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Manchester City.

The club have already offered Sanchez a club-record new offer, but Parlour doesn’t think that is enough.

“The club have got to make it an issue now and give the players the wages they want,” Parlour said during an interview on talkSPORT.

“They have got to step up now. I would say to Sanchez, 'how much do you want?'

“If his agent says, 'we want £300,000-a-week' you have to pay it I'm afraid.

“They have come fifth in the league this year, which we know is not good enough for Arsenal's standards. They won a trophy in the FA Cup.

Parlour thinks Arsenal should tell Sanchez to name his price ( Getty )

“The manager has been sorted out, that is on the backburner, now the [future of the] players is the most important.

“If you want to compete with the likes of City, Chelsea, [Manchester] United, whoever it is going to be next year, then you have got to keep your best players.”

Sanchez has repeatedly refused to commit himself to Arsenal and, while away on international duty, the player said that his future was in the hands of his agent.

How could Arsenal line up next season?







12 show all How could Arsenal line up next season?





















1/12 How could Arsenal line up next season? How could Arsenal line up next season? Getty

2/12 GK: Petr Cech Cech may have been dropped for the FA Cup final, but the experienced shot-stopper is unlikely to lose his Premier League place anytime soon. The goalkeeper will turn 36 next season and yet he remains one of Arsenal’s best players. Getty Images

3/12 DR: Hector Bellerin “This type of news about Barcelona is something which makes me happy,” Hector Bellerin said about rumours linking him with a return to his former club. Arsenal supporters presumably weren’t so pleased. He remains unlikely to leave given his place in Arsenal’s first-team. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

4/12 DC: Shkodran Mustafi The German defender enjoyed a solid debut campaign in English football, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the club. Still only 25 and will improve next season, with a year of English football already under his belt. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

5/12 DC: Laurent Koscielny His poor discipline cost Arsenal in a couple of vital games, but he remains an important, influential player. There have been rumours Marseille have made Koscielny their top transfer target this summer, but it is highly unlikely Arsenal will sell. Getty Images

6/12 LB: Sead Kolasinac Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. A versatile 23-year-old defender, Kolasinac plays predominantly at left-back but is also confident in more central positions, giving Wenger the license to switch to a 3-4-2-1 where necessary. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

7/12 CM: Granit Xhaka Attracted a lot of criticism for his displays last season, but grew in confidence throughout the campaign and has the talent to become a vital player for Arsenal over the coming seasons. A superb distributor of the ball. Getty Images

8/12 CM: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Will Arsenal be able to keep hold of him? Has courted interest from Liverpool and has also expressed his frustration at not being played in the middle by Arsene Wenger – so if he is to line up for the club next season, it might have to be in a central position. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

9/12 RW: Riyad Mahrez Mahrez recently announced his intentions to leave Leicester this summer and Wenger refused to rule out a move for the Premier League champion. Should Wenger revert back to his tried and tested 4-2-3-1, Mahrez would form a key component of a formidable front three. Getty Images

10/12 CAM: Mesut Ozil Still negotiating a contract extension with the club. His performance levels dipped alarmingly last season, but when he is in form, he remains one of the finest passers of the ball in the world. Getty Images

11/12 LW: Alexis Sanchez Along with Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ozil, question marks also hang over the future of Alexis Sanchez. The Chile international is surely the player Wenger would most like to keep. Scored 30 goals last season – his best ever goal return – and has been attracting admiring glances from PSG. Getty Images

12/12 CF: Kylian Mbappe All the talk is that Arsenal are lining up a staggering world-record big of £121.8m for the Monaco whizz-kid. Should he join, the teenager will lead the line for Arsenal, possibly leading to the exit of his compatriot Olivier Giroud. AFP/Getty Images

“I'm looking at what my agent is doing,” he said. “For now, I'm focused on the Confederations Cup in Russia and trying to do well.

“The truth is that my agent will see to it. He knows and he will sit down with the club to look for the best option for me. I'd like a lot of things but I'm only thinking about the national team.”

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has remained insistent that neither Sanchez nor Mesut Ozil will leave this summer as he attempts to hold on to the club’s prized possessions.