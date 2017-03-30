Arsene Wenger has admitted the Arsenal squad must be strengthened as he also revealed that Santi Cazorla’s season is over through injury.

The Arsenal manager, who is yet to publicly confirm whether or not he will stay at the club beyond this summer, faces Manchester City this weekend with his team languishing in sixth place.

A disastrous run of four defeats in five games has the Gunners off the pace in the race for the top four and Wenger knows that whatever the outcome the club must be active in the transfer market at the end of the season.

“It [the squad] is a very strong basis, but the team needs to be strengthened, of course,” he said at his weekly press conference.

Wenger and Arsenal face City knowing they need to get back on track if they are to make it into next year’s Champions League.

Arsenal power rankings: Who's in form and who must improve?







10 show all Arsenal power rankings: Who's in form and who must improve?

















1/10 Impressed: 1/5 Alexis Sanchez: Even with the controversy over contracts and his apparent 'laugh' during the defeat to Bayern, Sanchez has shown why he is Arsenal's best player. He came on to assist Welbeck after he was benched at Anfield and his goal against West Bromwich Albion was the result of a player producing as much as he can in a team that struggles to reach the same standards. Getty

2/10 Impressed: 2/5 Theo Walcott: Walcott is still to reach the heights of Sanchez but the goal against Bayern at least brought hope that he could end the season strongly. If only he could score similar goals on a regular basis. The inconsistent winger was also the one to break the deadlock against Lincoln, but offered little against an organised West Brom. Getty

3/10 Impressed: 3/5 Aaron Ramsey: He missed the Liverpool game but with Ozil out the team Aaron Ramsey has had to handle the burden as the key passer for Arsenal, finding the space to move defence to attack, a solid performance and goal against Lincoln City showed promise. He had chances against West Brom he should have taken but overall the Welshman has been better than poor in March. Getty

4/10 Impressed: 4/5 Hector Bellerin: A stand-out performance against Lincoln made the difference for Bellerin, who constantly pressed forward to open up a rigid defence. Rumours of Barcelona being interested in the right-back indicate what a key player he is for the north Londoners. Getty

5/10 Impressed: 5/5 Danny Welbeck: The former Manchester United striker is still on his way back from injury, but the early signs have been encouraging. Even though his return is in its ‘don’t strain yourself or you'll be injured again’ stage, the goal against Liverpool showed he can rise to the occasion. Getty

6/10 Must improve: 1/5 Olivier Giroud: When Sanchez was dropped at Anfield, Giroud had the opportunity to establish himself as Arsenal’s frontman, yet he struggled against an average Liverpool defence. He could not provide any inspiration in the defeat to Bayern Munich, either and scored only once in the month's four games, against non-league Lincoln. Getty

7/10 Must improve: 2/5 Alex Iwobi: Iwobi burst onto the scene last year, with impressive performances in the Champions League and domestically, but the last few months have been a learning curve. The Nigeria international is struggling to sparkle in the final third as defences become more aware of to what to expect. Getty

8/10 Must improve: 3/5 Granit Xhaka: Xhaka has managed to quell his temper over recent weeks, but he is still struggling with the Premier League's physciality. Meek displays against Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion proved that the Switzerland international has a long summer in the gym ahead of him if he is to add bulk to his bite. GettyGetty

9/10 Must improve: 4/5 Shkodran Mustafi: The summer signing was injured in December and has struggled ever since the New Year. Laurent Koscielny arguably has not helped his partner's cause, getting himself sent off in the defeat to Bayern, but whether facing the skill of Arjen Robben or the physical prowess of Salomon Rondon, Mustafi has been left wanting. Getty

10/10 Must improve: 5/5 Francis Coquelin: The Frenchman was supposed to become the lynchpin of Arsenal’s midfield, but his breakthrough seems a distant memory now. After playing only 45 minutes at Liverpool, he was benched for the visits of Bayern Munich and Lincoln City and didn’t even feature in the defeat to West Bromwich Albion. Coquelin has clearly fallen down the pecking order and will struggle to work his way back up it. Getty

But he confirmed on Thursday they will have to do so without Petr Cech, Lucas Perez and Cazorla with the latter set to miss the remainder of the campaign with an Achilles injury picked up before the turn of the year.

"We have lost Petr Cech. Santi Cazorla and Lucas Perez are out. That should basically be it,” he added.

"We got a message from Alexis. It was a kick. We didn’t know if the ligament was touched or not.

"Bone bruising. He could normally play. [On Santi], I think the season is over for him."