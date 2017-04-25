Arsene Wenger has promised in the strongest possible terms that Alexis Sanchez will not be sold to Manchester City or Chelsea this summer.

Sanchez has just over one year left on his Arsenal contract and while he appears to be in no rush to sign a new one, Wenger insisted that the Chilean forward does, in fact, want to stay. He even said Sanchez has “the desire to find an agreement” on a new deal at the club.

It was the most confident Wenger has sounded yet about the future of his best player: “I don’t think you would sell him to any Premier League club,” Wenger said, “that is for sure”.

Who could Arsenal eventually replace Sanchez with?







6 show all Who could Arsenal eventually replace Sanchez with?









1/6 Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) At 27 years old, this summer is probably Reus’ last chance for a big-money move and his direct style of running from wide positions makes him an obvious replacement for Sanchez. The biggest competition for his signature would likely come from Liverpool but, financially, Arsenal should be able to edge it. However, given the Gunners’ injury record, how wise would it be signing someone with an injury history as rich as Reus’? AFP/Getty Images

2/6 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Highly unlikely with Manchester United sniffing around but if Arsenal make the top four and the Red Devils don’t, there is always a possibility. And there’s the money available – even at £84m. Griezmann would be the kind of statement signing Arsenal have been yearning for and would be a signal of intent that they are really ready to challenge for the title again. Getty Images

3/6 Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) A more realistic but equally as exciting a prospect. Carrasco has 14 goals already this season and is a powerful runner who seems, physically, like he would adapt quickly to the rigours of the Premier League. His workrate is exceptional – similar to that of Sanchez’s – and at only 23 years old he would be a long-term signing and Arsenal could use the uncertainty surrounding Diego Simeone’s future to prize the Belgian to north London. Getty Images

4/6 Isco (Real Madrid) A top talent struggling to get a place in La Liga’s leading side available and looking for first-team football? Sound familiar, Arsenal fans? Both Sanchez and Ozil joined the Gunners in similar situations to the one Isco is currently in and who’s to say he wouldn’t be as successful as those two? Arsenal would be able to sign the forward for less than £30m, which, at 24-years-old, represents quite the bargain. Getty Images

5/6 Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) Arsenal looked at 18-year-old Mbappe last summer and they’re continuing to monitor his progress at Monaco. The teenager is one of the most coveted in Europe and after his recent performance against Manchester City in the Champions League he looks like he has all the attributes to fill the Sanchez void. Like Anthony Martial when he left Monaco, Mbappe would not come cheaply, however. AFP/Getty Images

6/6 Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain) Arsenal know they type of damage Cavani can do having impressed against them in this year’s Champions League and a 20-goal-a-season, coming in from the left is exactly what they’d be missing should Sanchez. The Uruguayan has been linked with the Premier League for years without a move coming to fruition and it would be a gamble as Cavani would command a hefty transfer fee and wage packet having come from the Qatari-owned PSG. AFP/Getty Images

While all of the indications have pointed to Sanchez being sold this summer, Wenger insisted that he would not be. Even if means running the risk of losing Sanchez on a free transfer in the summer of 2018.

Of course, Wenger does not think that will happen, or at least he does not want to publicly discuss the possibility. He boldly predicted that Sanchez would, despite everything, sign a new improved contract at Arsenal.

The only issue, he said, was contractual, which made Wenger optimistic a deal could be reached. It sounded optimistic in the extreme but then Wenger’s optimism has already been vindicated once this week, at Wembley on Sunday.



Asked why he could be so confident that Sanchez would sign a new deal, Wenger said: “First of all that he is happy here. His desire is as well to stay. That is what I deeply believe. The disagreements are more purely contractual. Not on the desire. Both parties have the desire to find an agreement, so I think it will happen.”

Whatever happens between Arsenal and Sanchez there will certainly be big offers for him this summer, most likely from City, Chelsea and Paris Saint Germain. The prospect of offers between £40million and £50million for a player with one year of his contract left would certainly be attractive to many, including some at Arsenal.

But Wenger insisted he did not see it that way. “I don’t think that you would sell him to any Premier League club, that is for sure,” he said. “Why would you sell him to another [Premier League] club? You want to be as strong as you can be, and not strengthen the other teams.”

Alexis Sanchez won Arsenal their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City ( Getty )

It all sounded very brave, but what about the money? Wenger said that Arsenal are “not in this situation at the moment”. He pointed to the fact that player transfer fees are amortised over the length of their contracts in Arsenal’s accounts.

Sanchez’s £32m fee is spread over four years, meaning that this summer he will still have a remaining ‘book value’ of £8m. If Arsenal were to sell him, that £8m would be subtracted in their accounts from the fee they received.

Then of course there is the fact that replacing Sanchez with equivalent quality would be even more expensive than selling him. Financially it would make far more sense to give Sanchez a big new pay rise rather than sell him and replace him with a more expensive alternative. The problem is getting Sanchez to sign up.

“You amortise a transfer during the length of the contract,” Wenger explained. “So when you pay an amount of money, when he signs four years for every year you deduct 25 per cent of [the fee]. The problem as well that you always have to analyse firstly is: 'Can you find better? For what kind of money?'

“The inflation is so big that sometimes today even mathematically there can be advantages to keep a player until the end of a contract.”

The Arsenal manager says he does not see any parallels between Sanchez and Van Persie ( Getty )

The counterpoint to all of this is the fact that five years ago, with Robin van Persie in the last year of his contract, Wenger said that he would keep him, but sold him to Manchester United in the end anyway. Wenger said that the Sanchez and Van Persie situations are “a bit different”, as Van Persie was older when Wenger sold him than Sanchez will be this summer.

Wenger has been told by enough people that Sanchez would be impossible to replace although he knows it is not always that simple. “People always say that,” Wenger said. “Because, for example, we let a guy like Van Persie go, who was absolutely irreplaceable, as well. And after we scored more goals.”

Not that Wenger wants to admit he is even countenancing the possibly of Sanchez going.