Arsenal appear to have ditched their plan to appoint a new director of football after facing opposition from manager Arsene Wenger.

The board had been expected to bring in a new man to shake-up the club's transfer dealings, in part to satisfy disgruntled fans after offering the Frenchman a new two-year contract.

However, it looks as though they have now decided to maintain much of the status quo and will bring in a more junior person to help with transfer policy instead, according to the Times.

Wenger faced unprecedented levels of opposition from the club's fans last season after leading them to their lowest finish in the Premier League since he joined the club in 1996.

After failing to qualify for the Champions League, it was widely expected the 67-year-old would leave the club or at least have to drastically change his management style and structure.

Former players Dennis Bergkamp, Marc Overmars and Patrick Vieira were all touted as possible sporting directors as well as Monchi - who ended up at Roma - and Dortmund's Michael Zorc.

How could Arsenal line up next season?







How could Arsenal line up next season?





















1/12 How could Arsenal line up next season? How could Arsenal line up next season? Getty

2/12 GK: Petr Cech Cech may have been dropped for the FA Cup final, but the experienced shot-stopper is unlikely to lose his Premier League place anytime soon. The goalkeeper will turn 36 next season and yet he remains one of Arsenal’s best players. Getty Images

3/12 DR: Hector Bellerin “This type of news about Barcelona is something which makes me happy,” Hector Bellerin said about rumours linking him with a return to his former club. Arsenal supporters presumably weren’t so pleased. He remains unlikely to leave given his place in Arsenal’s first-team. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

4/12 DC: Shkodran Mustafi The German defender enjoyed a solid debut campaign in English football, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the club. Still only 25 and will improve next season, with a year of English football already under his belt. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

5/12 DC: Laurent Koscielny His poor discipline cost Arsenal in a couple of vital games, but he remains an important, influential player. There have been rumours Marseille have made Koscielny their top transfer target this summer, but it is highly unlikely Arsenal will sell. Getty Images

6/12 LB: Sead Kolasinac Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. A versatile 23-year-old defender, Kolasinac plays predominantly at left-back but is also confident in more central positions, giving Wenger the license to switch to a 3-4-2-1 where necessary. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

7/12 CM: Granit Xhaka Attracted a lot of criticism for his displays last season, but grew in confidence throughout the campaign and has the talent to become a vital player for Arsenal over the coming seasons. A superb distributor of the ball. Getty Images

8/12 CM: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Will Arsenal be able to keep hold of him? Has courted interest from Liverpool and has also expressed his frustration at not being played in the middle by Arsene Wenger – so if he is to line up for the club next season, it might have to be in a central position. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

9/12 RW: Riyad Mahrez Mahrez recently announced his intentions to leave Leicester this summer and Wenger refused to rule out a move for the Premier League champion. Should Wenger revert back to his tried and tested 4-2-3-1, Mahrez would form a key component of a formidable front three. Getty Images

10/12 CAM: Mesut Ozil Still negotiating a contract extension with the club. His performance levels dipped alarmingly last season, but when he is in form, he remains one of the finest passers of the ball in the world. Getty Images

11/12 LW: Alexis Sanchez Along with Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ozil, question marks also hang over the future of Alexis Sanchez. The Chile international is surely the player Wenger would most like to keep. Scored 30 goals last season – his best ever goal return – and has been attracting admiring glances from PSG. Getty Images

12/12 CF: Kylian Mbappe All the talk is that Arsenal are lining up a staggering world-record big of £121.8m for the Monaco whizz-kid. Should he join, the teenager will lead the line for Arsenal, possibly leading to the exit of his compatriot Olivier Giroud. AFP/Getty Images

Yet Wenger always appeared resistant to the idea of someone else having control over identifying new transfer targets and brokering deals.

"No, director of football? I don't know what it means," he said last month.

"Is it someone who stands on the road and directs the players left and right? I never understand what it means, director of football.

"I'm manager of Arsenal and as long as I am manager I will decide what happens on the technical front. That's it."

The Times reports that Wenger will also maintain his entire backroom staff after rumours that goalkeeping coach Gerry Peyton and fitness Tony Colbert were due to be shown the door.

Ivan Gazidis, the club's chief executive, said this summer would be a "catalyst" for change.

Many Arsenal fans will now be wondering exactly what that means.