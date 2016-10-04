Hector Bellerin has been linked with a switch to Manchester City next summer after rumours emerged that the Arsenal right-back is considering a move away from north London.

Although Arsenal have reportedly offered the player a new five-year deal that would almost double his pay packet of £50,000-a-week, The Times has claimed that the Spaniard is thought to be contemplating joining Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola is looking to bring in new legs to replace his side’s ageing full-backs and has experience of working with the youngster at Barcelona.

The pair crossed paths during Bellerin’s time with the Catalans’ La Masia set-up and the defender is allegedly keen to be reunited with his revered compatriot.

At 21 years of age, Bellerin would make a welcome addition to Guardiola’s defence. Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy will have turned 32, 34 and 32 respectively by the start of the next season. Despite their years of service, their time at City is undoubtedly coming to an end.

Nonetheless, City face quite the challenge in bringing the defender to the Etihad. Bellerin has two-and-a-half years left on his current deal and Arsene Wenger has made it clear that none of his big-name players will be allowed to leave the club.

According to the report, Barcelona are also interested in bringing the Arsenal player back to the Nou Camp, having sold him to Wenger in 2011.

Their vice-president, Jordi Mestre, said earlier on in the year: “He’s a great player, there’s no doubt.”

