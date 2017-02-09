Arsene Wenger has revealed Bournemouth have made no move to sign Jack Wilshere permanently, and that he expects the 25-year-old to return to Arsenal at the end of the season once his loan is complete.
The midfielder went to the south coast at the start of the campaign in a bid to regain full fitness and form, as well as resurrect his Emirates career.
Despite initially good displays, though, Wilshere has not made much of an impact amid worsening Bournemouth form.
The situation could well leave him in limbo and seeking a new club in the summer, as there are currently no suggestions he is part of Wenger’s long-term plans.
Directly asked whether there have been discussions with Bournemouth over Wilshere’s future, Wenger said “no, no”.
“We have, at the moment, had no move from Bournemouth for Jack Wilshere.”
Arsenal candidates to replace Arsene Wenger
Arsenal candidates to replace Arsene Wenger
-
1/6 Diego Simeone
Age: 46
Current club: Atletico Madrid
Honours: Argentine Primera Division x2 (Estudiantes de La Plata and River Plate)
La Liga
Copa del Rey
Spanish Supercup
Europa League
Uefa Super Cup
Getty
-
2/6 Eddie Howe
Age: 39
Current club: Bournemouth
Honours: Championship
Getty
-
3/6 Massimiliano Allegri
Age: 49
Current club: Juventus
Honours: Serie C1 (Sassuolo)
Serie A x3 (AC Milan, 2x Juventus)
Italian Super Cup x 2 (AC Milan, Juventus)
Coppa Italia x 2 (Juventus)
Getty
-
4/6 Thomas Tuchel
Age: 43
Current club: Borussia Dortmund
Honours: Bundesliga II (Mainz)
Getty
-
5/6 Roger Schmidt
Age: 49
Current club: Bayer Leverkusen
Honours: Austrian League (Red Bull Salzburg)
Austrian Cup (Red Bull Salzburg)
Getty
-
6/6 Ralph Hasenhuttl
Age: 49
Current club: RB Leipzig
Honours: N/A
Getty
Wenger meanwhile denied interest in Joe Hart, who is loan at Torino from Manchester City, and backed Petr Cech despite a drop in the Czech goalkeeper\s own form.
“No,” Wenger said of reports of interest in Hart. “I have three world class goalkeepers and I am very happy with the three I have.
“It is difficult to come out individually on a player. Petr Cech is a guy who prepares well, is serious, and wants to do well. He was at fault for the third goal [at Chelsea] but overall I believe he has had a good season.”
- More about:
- Premier League
- Arsenal
- Arsene Wenger