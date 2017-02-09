  1. Sport
Jack Wilshere return to Arsenal likely after Bournemouth loan, says Arsene Wenger

The south coast club have not made any attempt to sign Wilshere permanently and he is expected back at the Emirates in the summer

Wilshere is currently out on loan at Bournemouth Getty

Arsene Wenger has revealed Bournemouth have made no move to sign Jack Wilshere permanently, and that he expects the 25-year-old to return to Arsenal at the end of the season once his loan is complete.

The midfielder went to the south coast at the start of the campaign in a bid to regain full fitness and form, as well as resurrect his Emirates career.

Despite initially good displays, though, Wilshere has not made much of an impact amid worsening Bournemouth form.

Wenger refuses to clarify his long-term Arsenal future

The situation could well leave him in limbo and seeking a new club in the summer, as there are currently no suggestions he is part of Wenger’s long-term plans.

Directly asked whether there have been discussions with Bournemouth over Wilshere’s future, Wenger said “no, no”.

“We have, at the moment, had no move from Bournemouth for Jack Wilshere.”

Wenger meanwhile denied interest in Joe Hart, who is loan at Torino from Manchester City, and backed Petr Cech despite a drop in the Czech goalkeeper\s own form.

“No,” Wenger said of reports of interest in Hart. “I have three world class goalkeepers and I am very happy with the three I have.

“It is difficult to come out individually on a player. Petr Cech is a guy who prepares well, is serious, and wants to do well. He was at fault for the third goal [at Chelsea] but overall I believe he has had a good season.”

