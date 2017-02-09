Arsene Wenger has revealed Bournemouth have made no move to sign Jack Wilshere permanently, and that he expects the 25-year-old to return to Arsenal at the end of the season once his loan is complete.

The midfielder went to the south coast at the start of the campaign in a bid to regain full fitness and form, as well as resurrect his Emirates career.

Despite initially good displays, though, Wilshere has not made much of an impact amid worsening Bournemouth form.

The situation could well leave him in limbo and seeking a new club in the summer, as there are currently no suggestions he is part of Wenger’s long-term plans.

Directly asked whether there have been discussions with Bournemouth over Wilshere’s future, Wenger said “no, no”.

“We have, at the moment, had no move from Bournemouth for Jack Wilshere.”

Arsenal candidates to replace Arsene Wenger







6 show all Arsenal candidates to replace Arsene Wenger









1/6 Diego Simeone Age: 46

Current club: Atletico Madrid

Honours: Argentine Primera Division x2 (Estudiantes de La Plata and River Plate)

La Liga

Copa del Rey

Spanish Supercup

Europa League

Uefa Super Cup Getty

2/6 Eddie Howe Age: 39

Current club: Bournemouth

Honours: Championship Getty

3/6 Massimiliano Allegri Age: 49

Current club: Juventus

Honours: Serie C1 (Sassuolo)

Serie A x3 (AC Milan, 2x Juventus)

Italian Super Cup x 2 (AC Milan, Juventus)

Coppa Italia x 2 (Juventus) Getty

4/6 Thomas Tuchel Age: 43

Current club: Borussia Dortmund

Honours: Bundesliga II (Mainz) Getty

5/6 Roger Schmidt Age: 49

Current club: Bayer Leverkusen

Honours: Austrian League (Red Bull Salzburg)

Austrian Cup (Red Bull Salzburg) Getty

6/6 Ralph Hasenhuttl Age: 49

Current club: RB Leipzig

Honours: N/A Getty

Wenger meanwhile denied interest in Joe Hart, who is loan at Torino from Manchester City, and backed Petr Cech despite a drop in the Czech goalkeeper\s own form.

“No,” Wenger said of reports of interest in Hart. “I have three world class goalkeepers and I am very happy with the three I have.

“It is difficult to come out individually on a player. Petr Cech is a guy who prepares well, is serious, and wants to do well. He was at fault for the third goal [at Chelsea] but overall I believe he has had a good season.”