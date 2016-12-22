Julian Draxler, the Wolfsburg winger perennially linked with a move to Arsenal, has addressed the latest speculation about his future.

The Germany international has made no secret of his intention to leave Lower Saxony sooner rather than later, with Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool reportedly joining the race for his signature.

Draxler has now confirmed that negotiations with prospective buyers have commenced, telling Bild: “I am in talks with a couple of clubs, but so far no decision has been made.

“We will all sit down and make a sensible decision that is suitable for us.”

Elsewhere, it has been suggested that Arsène Wenger is on the lookout for more options at left-back this winter.

According to the Daily Mail, Jose Luis Gaya, the Valencia defender, has caught the eye of the north London club’s scouts.

Arsenal transfer targets







1/7 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) Arsenal were reportedly interested in signing the Gabonese striker in the summer and may return with an offer to Dortmund at the end of the season. Aubameyang has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 15 goals in 15 games in all competitions. Getty

2/7 Paul-Georges Ntep (Rennes) The left-midfielder’s deal at Rennes expires at the end of the season and so he will be free to sign a pre-contract in January. A strong dribbler of the ball, Ntep has been made two appearances for France. Getty

3/7 Reece Oxford (West Ham) After Oxford became West Ham’s youngest ever player to appear in the Premier League at just 16 years old (his debut came against the Gunners), he immediately attracted interest from some of England’s big clubs, including Arsenal. However he is reportedly set to sign a new five-year deal. Getty

4/7 Jose Gimenez (Atletico Madrid) The 21-year-old Uruguayan has already played 21 times for his country and has been touted as a future world-class centre-back. Currently on the books of Atletico Madrid, Gimenez is not a regular and a move in January would surely appeal to him. Getty

5/7 Peter Gwargis - Husqvarna “Who?” you may ask. The Swedish midfielder is just 16 years old and has been compared to current Arsenal attacker Mesut Özil after he started training with the Husqvarna first team in his home country. The Gunners face competition from PSV for his signature according to the player’s representative. Getty

6/7 Stefan de Vrij (Lazio) The Netherlands defender is contracted to Lazio until 2019 but has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Arsenal. De Vrij, who used to play for Feyenoord in his home country, has been in good form this season as Lazio sit fourth in Serie A. Getty

7/7 Chris Smalling (Manchester United) After Jose Mourinho’s strong public criticism of the England defender, other Premier League clubs have been put on alert if Smalling decides he wants to leave the Manchester club. Getty

Apparently, Manchester City are also sniffing around the 21-year-old, who enjoys to roam forward from the backline having begun his career as a striker.

Carl Jenkinson, meanwhile, is a wanted man – away from the Emirates, at least.



The 24-year-old full-back is likely to leave Arsenal on loan next month and has four clubs interested in signing him on a temporary basis until the end of the season.

Aston Villa are now trailing Jenkinson, according to the Birmingham Mail, but face competition from a trio of Premier League strugglers - West Ham United, Hull City and Swansea City.