The 2016/17 league season was the worst campaign in Arsene Wenger’s 21-years at Arsenal, with the manager subsequently promising three summer signings to fire the club back into the Champions League.

The Bosnian defender Sead Kolasinac was the club’s first signing of the window, arriving on a free transfer from German side Schalke. There are also rumours that a world-record bid has been lodged for Monaco’s Kylian Mbappé.

Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez is another player to have been linked with the club, after he declared he wanted to quit the 2015/16 this summer.

And Monaco's teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe has also opened the door to joining Arsenal.

But Arsenal will also have to work hard to keep some of their best players at the club, with Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all linked with moves away.

Here, we analyse how Arsenal could line up at the beginning of the 2017/18 season.