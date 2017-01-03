Miralem Pjanic has emerged as a potential transfer target for Arsenal as they search for Santi Cazorla’s long-term replacement, according to reports.

Arsène Wenger has apparently been in contact with the Bosnia and Herzegovina international to enquire whether he would consider swapping Juventus for the Emirates.

However, according to The Sun, the Serie A club are unlikely to let Pjanic leave after being snubbed by Axel Witsel.

Mathieu Debuchy looks set to leave the Emirates after his public disagreement with Wenger over a prospective move to Manchester United.

The 31-year-old full-back recently told media in France that he had been prevented from joining United in 2015, in comments which have reportedly gone down badly with Wenger.

According to the Daily Mirror, Debuchy could now be let go, even though fellow right-back Carl Jenkinson is also set to depart this month.

Jack Wilshere’s contract situation remains up in the air, with Wenger admitting after Sunday’s win over Crystal Palace that he had not yet discussed a new deal with the midfielder.

“It was his birthday (on New Year’s Day). I sent him a message,” Wenger said. “The good news is Jack Wilshere will not play (on Tuesday) but is still good enough to give any team problems.”

Wilshere is unavailable for loan club Bournemouth when they play Arsenal on Tuesday night due to Premier League regulations.