Alvaro Morata is said to be unhappy at Real Madrid and is considering a move to Arsenal, according to reports in Spain.

The Spanish forward only returned to the Bernabeu last summer after a successful two year spell at Juventus but is said to be disappointed at a lack of time in the first-team this season.

According to Diario Gol, that feeling has been exacerbated by Real's sudden downturn in form - having lost twice in a week after a 40 game unbeaten run - and Karim Benzema's continued run as first-choice centre-forward.

Morata has either started on the bench or been substituted in all but two league and Champions League games this season but has still managed nine goals.

According to the Spanish paper, Morata has a number of Premier League clubs interested but is said to be keenest on a move to the Emirates.

After his unrest caught the attention of Florentino Perez, the Real president reportedly told him: "If we get €60m (£51m) you can leave tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Hector Bellerin is still very much in the plans of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola who is thought to be targeting at least five summer signings to transform his squad.

The Catalan has told City's hierarchy he needs "years" to rebuild the club and believes Bellerin is the perfect replacement for the ageing former Arsenal right-back Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta, according to The Times.

In other news, Mesut Ozil raised eyebrows by appearing to be absent from an Arsenal team meal on Tuesday night. The playmaker was the only big name missing from the 24-strong photo shared on social media by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Granit Xhaka:

Dinner with the boys 🍴 pic.twitter.com/Wo4JneQjr1 — Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) January 24, 2017

But he was eventually tracked down in a Gothenburg shopping centre by 18-year-old Samuel Kälebo, who recounted his meeting with the "completely divine" Ozil for Aftonbladet.