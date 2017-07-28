Santi Cazorla has revealed the extent of his agonising nine-month injury absence and the toll that it is taking on his personal life on the same day that Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admitted he still does not know when the midfielder will return to action.

Wenger has injury concerns over Cazorla, Jack Wilshere and Gabriel Paulista ahead of this weekend’s Emirates Cup, with the trio ruled out of the pre-season tournament in north London and unlikely to feature in next week’s Community Shield curtain-raiser against Chelsea.

The French manager has not been able to call on Cazorla since last October’s Champions League victory over Ludogorets, when a fairly innocuous challenge soon led to his withdrawal and an initial three-week lay-off spiralled into a season-ending injury.

1/6 Thomas Lemar (Monaco) Age: 21

Position: Left-wing

Likelihood: 5/10



After their eye-catching run to the semi-finals of the Champions League, Monaco are being gutted by European football’s elite. One of their many bright young things is Lemar, who would slot right into Alexis Sanchez’s left-sided role at Arsenal should the Chilean leave the Emirates this summer. The problem? Monaco are not selling, or at least not for Arsenal’s reported initial offer of £30.75m. Getty

2/6 Kylian Mbappé (Monaco) Age: 18

Position: Left/right-wing

Likelihood: 3/10



Another Monaco player, Mbappé is one of the hottest properties in Europe and is perhaps a surprise inclusion on the list, with many expecting the teenager to move to Real Madrid, if anywhere, this summer. Arsène Wenger is said to have struck up something of an accord with the lightning quick winger’s family and harbours hopes of convincing Thierry Henry’s rightful heir that north London is the best place for his development. Getty

3/6 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester) Age: 26

Position: Right-wing

Likelihood: 4/10



It is no secret that Wenger is a long-time admirer of Mahrez, whose stock has fallen somewhat following that remarkable title-winning campaign with Leicester City in 2015/16. While some of Europe’s top clubs were hovering around the Algerian this time last year, the coast is now relatively clear. The only worry is whether Mahrez can recreate the scintillating form he began to show two years ago. Getty

4/6 Jean Michaël Seri (Nice) Age: 25

Position: Centre-midfield

Likelihood: 5/10



Seri was one of Nice’s stand-out players during their surprise challenge for the Ligue 1 title last term. If Santi Cazorla’s injury woes continue into the new season, the Cote d’Ivoire international could prove to be an ideal replacement, but his performances in the south of France have not gone unnoticed. Roma, Southampton, Tottenham and Leicester have all been keeping tabs on the midfielder. Getty

5/6 Mario Lemina (Juventus) Age: 23

Position: Centre-midfield

Likelihood: 3/10



Gabon international Lemina is in search of regular playing time away from Turin, where he has struggled to establish himself in Max Allegri’s first-choice XI. “I want to play more,” he said in June. “I think it's right for me to play more, find a club capable of giving me more space. At 23 I want to show what I can do.” Could he find the minutes he needs in north London? At the moment, there seems to be little concrete about Arsenal’s reported ‘interest’. Getty

6/6 Aleksandr Golovin (CSKA Moscow) Age: 21

Position: Centre-midfield

Likelihood: 2/10



Another midfielder whose name has been bandied around in the gossip columns this summer, but with few solid leads for transfer-hungry supporters to pursue. Any deal for the talented CSKA Moscow academy graduate would likely involve him being loaned back to his current club, if indeed any such deal is likely at all. Getty

Speaking to Spanish television, Cazorla admitted himself that he does not know when he will be able to pull on an Arsenal shirt once again, and the 32-year-old revealed how his absence is also having an impact on his six-year-old son, Enzo.

“I don't know how long it will take, but I'm convinced that I'll be back soon,” Cazorla said.

“Each time I leave the operating theatre, I think that everything will be fine and I'll be back again. The doctors have told me that a case like mine is one that they probably won't see again for a long time as it is unusual for an athlete. I had no strength in my tendon or muscle mass.

“Every day my son asks me if I will play again because he really wants to see me out on the pitch again and I really hope that it will happen soon.”

The Spain international has been able to take inspiration though from one of his compatriots. Villarreal goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo has had to fight his way back from repeated cruciate ligament injuries, and after seeing his friend return to form last season, Cazorla believes there is no reason why he cannot do the same once he regains his fitness.

Cazorla admitted his son keeps asking when he will play football again (Getty)

“I was surprised by how well he was doing when I saw him,” Cazorla added. “He is an example to everyone. There is no better man to mirror myself on than him.”