Sean Dyche admitted Arsenal’s last-minute winning goal “left a bitter taste” after watching Laurent Koscielny have a decisive influence from an offside position for the second time this season that has now cost Burnley what could prove two valuable points in the fight for Premier League safety, with the manager admitting it might be time for video replays to be used during matches .

Koscielny secured Arsenal a 1-0 victory four minutes into injury time when these two sides met at Turf Moor last October, despite heading in from an offside position. The defender’s intervention came even later here at the Emirates Stadium, as the defender attempted to head an Alexis Sanchez free-kick despite starting in an offside position. Burnley defender Ben Mee’s raised foot led to the referee, Jon Moss, awarding a second penalty of the match, allowing Sanchez to secure a 2-1 victory that keeps Arsenal in touching distance of league leaders Chelsea.

Dyche took a measured approach afterwards, doing well to hide any anger that may be inside, but he was left to rue the costly decisions against his side and insisted that at this level, it was an easy offside to give and said that the linesman, Andy Halliday, needed to make the “brave” call.

“Well it’s bizarre to think that two last-minute incidents against the same side home and away has cost us two points, it’s a bizarre twist, an unfortunate twist, of fate,” Dyche said afterwards.

“We get back in it, and then really you can’t believe the decision, because I mean the mad thing about it now, I’m sure you’re all aware that they [linesmen] have to wait until something happens before they put the flag up. But if you think about it, if he just put his flag up he’s offside.

“So then he has to wait, then the ref gives the [penalty] decision, and now he has to be brave because he’s under pressure now, he’s thinking ‘oh god he’s given a penalty, what do I do now?’, that kind of thing, whereas if he just put his flag up he’s offside.

“We all know he’s offside, it’s as simple as that. So that’s really, really disappointing, but what do you do? It’s one of those things. We can only hope over a season we get something back.”

Dyche’s frustration was only magnified by the fact that Burnley deserved something out of the match, having fought valiantly to get back on level terms after Shkodran’s Mustafi’s opener by heading in a Mesut Ozil corner.

It means they continue to hold the worst away record across the top four flights of English football alongside Rotherham, with their point at Manchester United the only one claimed this season away from Turf Moor, and it led Dyche to admit that sooner or later video replays will be needed in the Premier League when such crucial decisions go wrong.

Arsenal vs Burnley player ratings







22 show all Arsenal vs Burnley player ratings









































1/22 Petr Cech – 6 out of 10 Made a handful of saves throughout, but was not tested to his limits at any stage.

2/22 Gabriel Paulista – 5 out of 10 Looked strong going forward, but defensive positioning looked lapse at times.

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 6 out of 10 Scored the opener for Arsenal following a worthy penalty shout. Defended well, also.

4/22 Laurent Koscielny – 6 out of 10 Made a number of crucial interceptions, challenges and clearances. As per usual with Kos.

5/22 Nacho Monreal – 5 out of 10 His decisions when in possession were questionable and he was losing all of the 50/50 challenges.

6/22 Granit Xhaka – 3 out of 10 Received a red card for a terrible tackle on Defour. Mediocre performance other than that.

7/22 Aaron Ramsey – 6 out of 10 Did the simple stuff well, but his deliveries into the danger zones could have certainly been better.

8/22 Alex Iwobi – 7 out of 10 His work rate was faultless - he more than occupied his defensive duties. He caused problems going forward.

9/22 Mesut Ozil – 7 out of 10 Was a key element to Arsenal’s attacking force and he created a cluster of chances for the home side.

10/22 Alexis Sanchez – 9 out of 10 He terrorised the Burnley defence throughout and his penalty to win the game was an example of his confidence and composure. Truly sublime.

11/22 Olivier Giroud – 6 out of 10 Failed to cause any real problems for Heaton, but he was involved throughout.

12/22 Tom Heaton – 7 out of 10 Aside from the goals, he made a number of quality saves to deny an embarrassing score line.

13/22 Matthew Lowton – 6 out of 10 Defended well and made some encouraging runs forward, overlapping the midfielders.

14/22 Michael Keane – 7 out of 10 Stood his ground against the relentless Arsenal strike force. Made some huge tackles and held the line well at the back.

15/22 Ben Mee – 6 out of 10 Made a handful of vital tackles to dispossess the Arsenal forwards.

16/22 Stephen Ward – 6 out of 10 Courageously battled throughout and start moves from the back when possible.

17/22 Dean Marney – 5 out of 10 It was a tiresome performance from a man of such quality. Should have impacted the game a lot more.

18/22 George Boyd – 5 out of 10 Was wasteful in possession, but defensively he showed glimpses of brilliance.

19/22 Jeff Hendrick – 5 out of 10 Gave possession away cheaply, but his work rate was obvious out there. He reads the game well.

20/22 Steven Defour – 7 out of 10 His set pieces were dangerous and he was a key element to Burnley going throughout.

21/22 Andre Gray – 6 out of 10 Scored the late equaliser to keep his side afloat, but had a somewhat quiet game aside from that. Lacked service from the midfield men.

22/22 Ashley Barnes – 6 out of 10 Won the late penalty for Burnley, but otherwise it was a mediocre display. Had a few shots, but apart from that there was not much action surrounding the striker.

“Well I think it’s the future whether I’m a fan of them or not,” he said. “I think it will come because you obviously hope not to look back at some of these decisions over the season, but I think two points over the season like this, if you read that on our current league form and where we are, I think people would say they’re going along nicely, so they’ve both been taken away by a decision.

“Therefore I think it’s highly likely over time that some form of video replay will be used. We’ll see, but I think it is likely over time that it will be used.”



Dyche also questioned Jon Moss, the referee, for awarding a second penalty five minutes after pointing to the spot for Burnley’s equaliser, with Francis Coquelin tripping Ashley Barnes in the Arsenal area to allow Andre Gray to convert.

“He has to make the challenge because [Koscielny’s] already a body in front of him and he’s offside, so now he has to work extra hard to try and get around him to make the challenge, so he wouldn’t have had to make the challenge if he was level with him. Ben would’ve dealt with the ball anyway, or it would’ve gone out,” Dyched explained.

“I’m not sure, I mean earlier on in the game Giroud goes for an overhead kick and I said to the fourth official ‘surely that’s dangerous play in the middle of the box’ and he said ‘well he wasn’t close enough to it’, so then the one against Ben, he’s clearly going for the ball, he’s only got eyes for the ball, the lad’s stooping to head it, it’s an honest challenge. But that aside we don’t have to worry about that because it’s offside so the linesman has to give that.”