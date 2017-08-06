Arsenal beat Chelsea 4-1 in a penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium to win the Community Shield.

The Gunners perhaps had the better of a largely forgettable first-half, although Chelsea felt they should have had a penalty when Willian appeared to be tripped by Hector Bellerin. Instead the Brazilian was shown a yellow card for simulation.

Chelsea started the second-half at a lightning-quick pace and took the lead after 46 minutes, when Victor Moses ran onto a Gary Cahill header and slammed a close-range finish beyond Petr Cech.

Antonio Conte's side looked as though they would be able to seal the win, but Pedro was shown a red-card with less than ten minutes remaining when he jumped into a tackle with Mohamed Elneny.

And exactly 82 second later, Arsenal were level. Cesc Fabregas was caught playing everybody onside and summer signing Sead Kolasinac powered a header beyond Thibaut Courtois.

The game went straight to a penalty shootout with no extra time, and Arsenal held their nerve to win the Community Shield yet again

Take a look at the gallery above to see how we rated the players at Wembley Stadium.

Do you agree with our ratings? Let us know in the comments.