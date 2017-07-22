Pre-season preparations are in full swing as the Premier League gets ready for another season of football.

Arsenal and Chelsea have both travelled to China for their pre-season tour as their London rivalry goes East.

The Gunners have already taken on the likes of Sydney FC and Bayern Munich but this will be a first run-out for Antonio Conte’s men after lifting the Premier League title last season.

1/20 Arsenal vs Bayern Munich player ratings How did Arsenal's players fare in their friendly match against Bayern Munich. Getty

2/20 Petr Cech - 8 out of 10 Kept his team in the game with a number of splendid stops. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

3/20 Krystian Bielik - 4 out of 10 Completely dominated by Ribery. Would benefit from another loan move away next season. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

4/20 Mohamed Elneny - 4 out of 10 Played out of position and struggled. Harshly booked in the second-half. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

5/20 Nacho Monreal - 4 out of 10 Unsurprisingly, he struggled to contain the likes of James Rodriguez and Franck Ribery. Bongarts/Getty Images

6/20 Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 5 out of 10 Conceded an early first-half penalty with a clumsy tackle on Juan Bernat. Bongarts/Getty Images

7/20 Francis Coquelin - 3 out of 10 Woeful, even for a pre-season friendly. Completely incapable of playing a box-to-box role: gave the ball away far too many times. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

8/20 Granit Xhaka - 5 out of 10 Impossible for him to impress given he was playing alongside Coquelin and in front of a makeshift back three. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

9/20 Sead Kolasinac - 3 out of 10 Very poor and frequently exposed for pace. Appeared to be carrying an injury. Getty Images

10/20 Mesut Ozil - 6 out of 10 One of the few senior Arsenal players to start, and looked bright in flashes. Getty Images

11/20 Danny Welbeck - 5 out of 10 With Arsenal pegged back for long periods, he struggled to impress. Bongarts/Getty Images

12/20 Alexandre Lacazette - 5 out of 10 Combined well with Ozil on a couple of occasions and almost scored in the second-half, only to be denied by a wonderful save from Manuel Neuer. Getty Images

13/20 Reiss Nelson - 5 out of 10 Replaced Kolasinac just before half-time. Endeared himself to Arsenal fans by bodychecking Ribery. Getty Images

14/20 Alexander Iwobi - 7 out of 10 Arsenal's best player. Grabbed the equaliser by finishing a wonderful counter-attacking move that he had started within his own half. Getty Images

15/20 Theo Walcott - 5 out of 10 Largely anonymous. . Arsenal FC via Getty Images

16/20 Joseph Willock - 5 out of 10 Bright and looked promising with the ball at his feet but failed to influence the game. Getty

17/20 Cohen Bramall - 5 out of 10 Made some promising runs but had very little influence. Getty

18/20 Aaron Ramsey - 5 out of 10 Guilty of holding onto the ball and not playing the simple pass on more than one occasion. Getty

19/20 Eddie Nketiah - 5 out of 10 Had little chance to impress. Getty

20/20 Emiliano Martínez - 7 out of 10 Arsenal's hero in the penalty shootout. Getty

When is it?

The match kicks off on Saturday July 22 at 12.40pm BST from the Bird's Nest in Beijing.

Where can I watch it?

ITV 1 will be broadcasting the game. Coverage starts at 12.25pm.

Arsenal will be looking to strike the first blow against Arsenal's London rivals ( Getty )

Can I live stream the game?

The match will be available to stream via the ITV Hub app. It will also be available to watch free on Chelsea TV on their official website.

Team news

Arsenal: Ospina, Maitland-Niles, Mertesacker, Monreal, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Bramall, Ozil, Iwobi, Lacazette.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro.

Odds

Arsenal to win: 33/20

Chelsea to win: 31/20

Draw: 9/4