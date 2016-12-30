Everything you need to know about Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

It’s a big game for…

Olivier Giroud: The striker bagged three points for the Gunners thanks to his late strike against West Bromwich Albion but is still receiving criticism from the fans. The Frenchman needs to back up that winner with a few goals here to get the fans back on side.

Best stat…

22: Crystal Palace fans will have to go back 22 years for the last time their beloved side got one over their London rivals. A 2-1 victory at Higbury in 1994 is only the Eagles’ second ever win against Arsenal.

Remember when…

Yannick Bolasie squeezes his effort from outside the box into the near post to earn Crystal Palace their first ever point at the Emirates, in a 1-1 draw.

Player to watch…

Alexis Sanchez The Chilean forward has been Arsenal’s key man this season accumulating 12 goals and six assists in the Premier League. Despite playing up front most of the season, Sanchez may well be deployed out on the wing for this affair, accommodating for Giroud up top. Sanchez will be key in creating those chances for the Gunners, along with Mesut Ozil of course.

Alexis Sanchez is Arsenal's top goalscorer this season (Getty)



Past three meetings…

Arsenal 1 (Sanchez) Crystal Palace 1 (Bolasie), Premier League, April 2016

Crystal Palace 1 (Ward) Arsenal 2 (Giroud, Delany O.G), Premier League, August 2015

Crystal Palace 1 (Murray) Arsenal 2 (Cazorla, Giroud), Premier League, February 2015

Form guide…

Arsenal: WWWLLW

Crystal Palace: LWDLLD

Vital information…

Kick-off time: 16:00, Sunday 1st January 2017

TV: Live on Sky Sports 1

Wenger and Allardyce renew their rivalry on New Year's Day(Getty)



Odds…

Arsenal to win: 3/10

Crystal Palace to win: 10/1

Draw: 19/4

(Odds provided by BetVictor)