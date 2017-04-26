Arsene Wenger has defended Alexis Sanchez from accusations of play acting by claiming that his player was shown a yellow card in the final moments of Arsenal's narrow win over Leicester City because he was not aware of rules regarding defending against throw-ins.

As the visitors chased an equaliser after Robert Huth's late own goal, Sanchez obstructed Christian Fuchs' attempt at a long throw by standing directly in front of the Leicester full-back.

Fuchs, angered by the Chilean's conduct, threw the ball at Sanchez and hit him on the shoulder, only for the Arsenal forward to go down clutching his face after a short pause.

Arsenal vs Leicester player ratings







22 show all Arsenal vs Leicester player ratings









































1/22 Petr Cech - 6 out of 10 Getty

2/22 Gabriel - 5 out of 10 Getty

3/22 Laurent Koscielny - 5 out of 10 Getty

4/22 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10 Getty

5/22 Hector Bellerin - 7 out of 10 Getty

6/22 Francis Coquelin - 6 out of 10 Getty

7/22 Granit Xhaka - 6 out of 10 Getty

8/22 Kieran Gibbs - 5 out of 10 Getty

9/22 Mesut Ozil - 7 out of 10 Getty

10/22 Alexis Sanchez - 7 out of 10 Getty

11/22 Theo Walcott - 5 out of 10 Theo Walcott Getty

12/22 Kasper Schmeichel - 7 out of 10 Getty

13/22 Danny Simpson - 7 out of 10 Getty

14/22 Yohan Benalouane - 8 out of 10 Getty

15/22 Robert Huth - 8 out of 10 Getty

16/22 Christian Fuchs - 7 out of 10 Getty

17/22 Riyad Mahrez - 7 out of 10 Getty

18/22 Wilfred Ndidi - 8 out of 10 Getty

19/22 Danny Drinkwater - 6 out of 10 Getty

20/22 Marc Albrighton - 8 out of 10 Getty

21/22 Jamie Vardy - 7 out of 10 Getty

22/22 Leonardo Ulloa - 6 out of 10 Leonardo Ulloa Getty

Players from both sides surrounded Mike Jones, the match referee, who eventually cautioned Sanchez and allowed Leicester to re-take the throw.

Wenger, who believes Sanchez was carded for encroaching on the throw rather than simulation, claimed in his post-match press conference that his player was ignorant of rules regarding throw-ins and that the referee should have told him to move away.

"I don't see where he has been hit but I just saw that in the first two attempts, when Fuchs tried to throw the ball in, Sanchez stood next to him and I think he didn't know he had to be further away," he said.



"As well, I must say the referee didn't tell him... so he thought he was in the right position. After that, he got a yellow card because he didn't respect the rule. I accept that."

Fifa's Laws of the Game dictates that opponents must be no closer than two metres to a player taking a throw-in. Referees also must first tell an encroaching player to move away and only show a yellow card if the player fails to retreat.

Jones appeared to instruct Sanchez to move away twice from distance, only for the Chilean to ignore his instructions. Jones eventually gave Sanchez a yellow card, but only after he was struck by Fuchs' throw.

Wenger did not comment on Sanchez's apparent simulation, claiming to "not see" where the ball struck his player.

"I was looking in the box because I thought the danger is not Alexis, but the danger is what happens in the box," he said, before adding: "I will check on video."