Arsenal host relegated Sunderland at the Emirates knowing only a win will do in their quest to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

After Liverpool’s victory over West Ham on Sunday, Arsene Wenger’s team have no margin for error if they are to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the Champions League for a 21st straight season.

The Gunners have hit some decent late-season form, winning five of their last six league games, but unless they take maximum points from their final two matches and the Merseysiders slip up against Middlesbrough on Sunday it will have come too late.

As for Sunderland, the end of a miserable league campaign cannot come soon enough. David Moyes’ side were relegated with four games still to be played, with a tame home defeat to Swansea in their final home game of the season doing little to ease the unrest on Weirside.

Away trips to the Emirates and Stamford Bridge this week mean that, in keeping with most of his Black Cats tenure, it is likely to be a difficult end to 2016-17 for the beleaguered Scottish manager.

What time does it start?

Arsenal vs Sunderland kicks off at 19.45 BST

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports 2 from 19.45 BST. Highlights will be shown the next day on Sky Sports News

It’s a big game for…

Olivier Giroud: With Alexis Sanchez set to undergo a late fitness test after picking up a knock in Saturday’s win at Stoke, the onus could be more on the Frenchman to provide the goal threat against the Black Cats. In what is must-win game for the Gunners, the 30-year-old needs to deliver.

Best stat…

24: The numbers of points Sunderland have accumulated so far this season. Should they lose their last two matches to Arsenal and Chelsea, they will go down as the fifth-worst ever Premier League team.

Remember when…

Back in 2014, Czech midfielder Tomas Rosicky finished off an incredible Gunners move by clipping over Sunderland keeper Vito Mannone. Arsenal won the match at the Emirates 4-1

Player to watch…

Jordan Pickford: Sunderland’s young goalkeeper and player of the season is likely to be a busy man at the Emirates. At fault for Swansea’s first goal at the Stadium of Light last weekend, the 23-year-old will be eager to put his error behind him and impress the clubs rumoured to be interested in signing him.

Past three-meetings…

Sunderland 1 (Defoe) Arsenal 4 (Sanchez 2, Giroud 2), Premier League, October 2016

Sunderland 0 Arsenal 0, Premier League, April 2016

Arsenal 3 (Campbell, Ramsey, Giroud) Sunderland 1 (Lens), FA Cup, January 2016

Form guide…

Arsenal: WWLWWW

Sunderland: LDLLWL

Odds…

Arsenal to win: 1/9

Sunderland to win: 20/1

Draw: 9/1

