If Tottenham show the power of having a philosophy and sticking to it, then Arsenal show how a team falls apart when it has nothing to cohere around. What exactly is Arsenal’s philosophy? What is their ethos?

Here at White Hart Lane their players looked utterly lost as they were blown away by a futuristic football machine. While the Spurs players all worked in perfect synergy, Arsenal players had nothing in common except the colour of their shirts.

At no point this afternoon did it look as if Arsenal might get a result. They were never on the same level as Tottenham. And who could expect them to be? They have not played well in months, in truth, and even their great recent triumph against Manchester City owed more to the players giving their all in difficult circumstances rather than any expansive masterplan.

Tottenham vs Arsenal player ratings







23 show all Tottenham vs Arsenal player ratings











































1/23 Player ratings We run the rule over the two teams after Tottenham's derby victory. Getty

2/23 Hugo Lloris - 7 Rarely called into action but on those occasions when he was tested he held his nerve to keep Arsenal out. Getty Images

3/23 Kieran Trippier - 6 Not his best of performances. Made a hash of a number of crosses and was quiet at times. Some of his tackling was impressive, though. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

4/23 Toby Alderweireld - 7 Defensively solid both in the air and on the deck. Rarely gifted Arsenal's front men the space or time to trouble the Tottenham goal. AFP/Getty Images

5/23 Jan Vertonghen - 8 Tested Cech on a number of occasions with some sharp shooting. A real threat at corners. Fierce at the back. Excellent defensive display. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

6/23 Ben Davies - 7 Hit the ground running and provided Spurs with a real sense of danger down the left flank. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

7/23 Eric Dier - 7 An assured and rounded performance. Kept the Tottenham midfield ticking over all game long. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Victor Wanyama - 8 A true warrior at times. Seemed to emerge victorious from all of his challenges and was brilliant at dictating the tempo of Tottenham's game. Getty Images

9/23 Christian Eriksen - 7 Provided the magic to open up Arsenal for Tottenham's first. Particularly dangerous in the visitors' final third. Passing was on point. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

10/23 Dele Alli - 8 Showed real desire and fight for the first goal. An absolute menace across the entire front line for Tottenham. Very rounded performance. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Son Heung-min - 7 Was moved back into his preferred position and looked all the better for it. Enjoyed some piercing runs early on. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

12/23 Harry Kane - 7 Excellent penalty to double Arsenal's lead. Hard working and tireless in his movement. Getty Images

13/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Was tested by a number of challenging shots in the first half and put in some fantastic saves late on to limit the damage. One of the best shot-stoppers in the league. Would have been more were it not for him. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

14/23 Gabriel - 5 A disappointing and uninspiring performance from him. His reckless challenge handed Spurs their second goal after Kane converted from the spot. Getty Images

15/23 Laurent Koscielny - 6 Was off the pace for Tottenham's first. Should have moved quicker to close down Alli. Up until then he'd battled relatively well with the home side's front line. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

16/23 Nacho Monreal - 4 Outclassed for much of the game. A considerable chink in Arsenal's weak armour. Getty Images

17/23 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5 Out of his depth. Defensively poor and offered little going forward. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

18/23 Aaron Ramsey - 6 Got a grasp of the game as it wore on and was one of the few Arsenal players to really test Lloris. Drifted out of the game though. Getty Images

19/23 Granit Xhaka - 5 Made some solid challenges here and there but largely directionless in his play. Getty Images

20/23 Kieran Gibbs - 4 Made little impact on the game. Another player who looked out of their depth. Getty Images

21/23 Mesut Özil - 4 Another game in which he went missing. Dreadful display. Getty Images

22/23 Alexis Sánchez - 6 Like Ramsey, the Chilean took a while to get going but by the end of the first half he was starting to have an influence on the run of play. Went off the boil in the second half though. Getty Images

23/23 Olivier Giroud - 6 Willing to get back and help out his team mates defensively but failed to provide any real danger and creativity up front. Getty Images

Here Arsene Wenger stuck with the 3-5-2 system that has, at the very least, given them something to cling on to and steady themselves as they slip further down the table, away from where they need to be. Wenger introduced it, remember, to add some “defensive solidity” to a team that had lost it. But there was not much sign of that here.

The problem was not that Arsenal did not try. The players even embraced a new Wenger to press high from the front, trying to stop Spurs from playing out from the back. Wenger urged them forward from the start and you could just about tell what they were trying to do.

It was not a bad plan but the problem is that Arsenal do not play with the conviction and organisation of a team who works hard at their tactics in the week. The players did not look comfortable in their system and it was impossible to avoid the feeling that Wenger is making it up as he goes along.

Arsene Wenger watched on as his side succumbed to the inevitable ( Getty )

The 2-0 scoreline barely touches how inferior Arsenal were to Spurs. This was not a dramatic collapse, a mass abandoning of ship, like their recent away embarrassments at West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace. But it was a simple out-playing, one team with a very clear idea of what they are trying to do coming up against a team without one.

The only time in the game when Arsenal looked dangerous was a spell late in the first half when Alexis Sanchez took over. Pulling out onto the left, he found space behind Kieran Trippier, got on the ball and tried to find a way to win the game by himself. But when a side can only be dangerous from their best player doing it by himself, what does that say about his team-mates?

Mesut Ozil, to the surprise of no-one, was anonymous in a big away game. Which is not to say this is all his fault, he is a player who needs to be playing in a good team, and at the moment he is not. But it was not clear what his job was meant to be and he never looked especially keen to find out.

In midfield Wenger’s pairing of Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka were taken to pieces by Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama. For all the doubts about Dier and Wanyama as a pair – Spurs are clearly a much better team with Mousa Dembele – it was hardly a contest in midfield.

Spurs were better in midfield even without Dembele ( Getty )

When Wanyama drove forward with the ball Arsenal could not stop him, and Spurs’ penalty came when the Kenyan cruised past Xhaka as if he was not there. Xhaka is a poor defender but here he was asked to play in defensive midfield and he could not do it. Ramsey, playing in front of him, is not especially known for his defensive discipline either. Arsenal’s problems in that part of the pitch are so long-standing it cannot simply be the players’ fault.

And then as always there was a defence, who never looked comfortable in their back three and were powerless to resist when Spurs cranked up the tempo in the second half. Four Arsenal defenders failed to clear when Dele Alli scored the opener and Gabriel, exposed yet again, made a clumsy tackle on Harry Kane to give away the penalty that killed the game.

Kane and Alli celebrate together ( Getty )

It is very easy to blame the Arsenal players and there have been plenty of times this season when they have deserved it. Clearly the recent embarrassments have upset them and they proved at Wembley when they beat Manchester City that they capable of digging in and getting a result.

But that win was more about guts than tactics and here Arsenal were up against a far stronger, more driven, more focused opponents than City. Spurs came with plans they have been working on for three years. Arsenal with plans they have been working on for three weeks. No wonder they have now slipped so far behind.