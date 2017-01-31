Everything you need to know about Arsenal vs Watford

Arsenal will look to continue their impressive form in 2017 when they take on Watford in Tuesday’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners yet to lose a match since the turn of the year.

With Arsene Wenger’s side up to second in the Premier League table following the dramatic last-gasp victory over Burnley, they will hope to consolidate their status as the main challengers to runaway leader’s Chelsea, and hope that Liverpool can give them a helping hand at Anfield when the two sides meet at the same time as Arsenal’s clash with the Hornets.

The Gunners take on Chelsea at the weekend, with this week shaping up to be one of the most crucial seven-day periods across the Premier League season.

Watford will hope to gain revenge for the 3-1 defeat they suffered at Vicarage Road earlier in the season, but have bigger problems to worry about given they have won just one match in their last nine.

The poor run of results, which also saw Walter Mazzarri’s side dumped out of the FA Cup at the weekend by Millwall, has led to calls for the Italian to be replaced as manager, although they do still hold an eight-point buffer over the relegation zone.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s match.

What time does it start...

Arsenal vs Watford kicks off at 19:45 on Tuesday 31 January.

Where can I watch it...

Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day on BBC One from 22:45. You can also follow it live with The Independent's live blog.

Odds...

Arsenal to win: 6/25

Watford to win: 13/1

Draw: 23/4

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)

Past three meetings...

Watford 1 (Pereyra) Arsenal 3 (Cazorla, Sanchez, Özil), Premier League, August 2016.

Arsenal 4 (Sanchez, Iwobi, Bellerin, Walcott) Watford 0, Premier League, April 2016.

Arsenal 1 (Welbeck) Watford 2 (Ighalo, Guedioura), FA Cup, March 2016.

Form:

Arsenal: WDWWWW

Watford: LLWDDL